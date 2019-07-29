Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — July 29, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You might attract some influential people towards your project. This is going to turn out to do a lot of good for you. Your work is going to be appreciated by the big dogs in your industry and you’re going to receive a promotion and a raise because of your work. Congrats Aries.

Taurus

It’s going to be a fun day for you. All your problems are going to stay away from your head and you’re going to have a very relaxed day. Go out and watch a movie, or treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting to buy for a while now. All in all, have a relaxed and fun day. Enjoy your worry free day.

Gemini

Due to some recent circumstances, you will feel that you’ve lost a lot of confidence. Don’t let this self doubt hinder anything in your life. You’ve been on the path to success for so long, and it’s too late to give up now. Put the self-doubt on the backseat and focus on the good around you. Remember that you have skills to offer that others might not have. Be confident Gem.

Cancer

Up, up and above. You might not have realised it, but you’ve crossed a huge milestone that you’d set for yourself a while back. This is a big advancement for you the professional sphere and if you haven’t gone out and celebrated yet, then today is the day to do so.

Leo

Your first instinct today is going to be to run away from all your personal problems. This is never the answer. Don’t be scared, sit down with someone whom you can rely on and explain the issue to them. This person is likely to help you out with whatever problems you’re facing. Keep an open mind and make sure you listen to what they’re trying to say.

Virgo

You know all the benefits of teamwork and partnerships. So why are you still doing work alone? What’s the harm in reaching out to someone whose skills you can use for your own benefit? This will help you and your work, and you never know, you might just end up gaining a friend out of it.

Libra

Today is a good day to pick up a new career, or at least try your hands in something new. In today’s day and time, a monotonous job isn’t good for your growth. Take advantage of your current job and leverage different skills that you’ll get to learn. Try throwing your hands in different departments and see if something peaks your interest.

Scorpio

Keep some things to yourself today. If you’re going through a tough time, then it’s best to not share it with anyone today. There’s nothing wrong with opening up to someone you trust, but today people might try to take advantage of your vulnerability. So make sure you’re careful about who you talk to.

Sagittarius

Are things a little bit dead in the excitement sector? Worry no more, that’s about to change today. You’ll find yourself having fun in whatever is presented in front of you. This is a unique talent that you have and the people around you are going to learn from it. Your positive vibes are going to spread across the room.

Capricorn

You have a lot going on in your mind, and the best way to get rid of all those negative thoughts is by meditating. Remember that you need some calm in your life. Your mind is always occupied and it’s best to let go of those things for a while.

Aquarius

Stop being jealous Aquarius. You end up neglecting people because of your petty issues, and that is very silly on your part. You’re not a child anymore and you need to understand that there’s no reason to hold grudges against people for little reasons. Be a grown-up.

Pisces

Time to move on Pisces. You’ve been holding onto memories from the past and hurting yourself. This isn’t healthy for you. Try to move on from them. What’s done is done, you can’t do much about it. Focus on what is going to come next for you and look forward to it.