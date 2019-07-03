Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 3, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Time to get physical Aries. Yes! You’ve been lazing around for too long now, and it’s time to get up and get moving. If you’ve been thinking of working out or picking up a sport, then today is the day to do it. Don’t procrastinate on this as your health and mental sanity is important. Participating in physical activities is going to help you clear your mind and get you geared up for what’s put in front of you next.

Taurus

You might think that being in love is all fun and games, and usually that might be true, but not for you, at least not today. If you’re single and you feel that you’ve been single for too long, be grateful. Don’t involve yourself in any romantics today as this might create a lot of drama and miscommunication. Just focus on yourself and stay away from feelings.

Gemini

There is going to be a lot of room for miscommunication today. However, there’s also a lot of room for mending things. So if you think that whatever you’re saying is being miscommunicated and misunderstood, then make sure you put your point across without beating around the bush. Get your thoughts out of your

head so people can understand you. This will help clear out all the issues that might be brought up.

Cancer

If you’ve been feeling that your life isn’t falling in place, that is going to change today. You will see a change in your path of life today. You’re going to be full of positive vibes and things will just work out for you. So don’t worry Cancer, today is a good day for you. Keep your hopes up high.

Leo

Challenges that you’ve pushed through might make you feel tired today. However, don’t take this as a sign to pause your progress. Instead, focus on what’s next for you. You’ve survived so many ups and downs, now what is your plan for the future? Spend today vigorously planning your future and decide what you want from your life. Have a clear plan and make sure you don’t shift your priorities.

Virgo

Are you trying to take the spotlight from someone around you? Your work deserves the spotlight, but don’t go rushing for it. There’s a time for everything, and your time is coming. Your efforts will be appreciated and noticed by the right people. However, today isn’t the day for that. It’s in your best interest to stand back and clap for others instead of trying to put your foot forward.

Libra

You should pay close attention to what people say today, especially your friends. You are going to come across some piece of information that is going to be beneficial to you. You’re used to not listening to others, but today make sure you lend an ear to whoever wants to talk to you. This is going to work out for your own good.

Scorpio

No matter what happens today, it’s important for you to portray kindness and be calm. You might have people testing you and it’s going to be very easy for you to blast off. This is where your patience is going to be tested. Make sure you keep your calm no matter what happens and things will go smoothly for you. Don’t get into any arguments and tiffs.

Sagittarius

Don’t think with your emotions today Sag. You might be feeling very overwhelmed with everything that is happening in your life and this might make you block out the practical side of your brain. However, with all the feelings that you’re going through currently, it’s best to think with your brain and put your heart aside. This way you’ll be able to think clearly and won’t make any rash decisions.

Capricorn

Discuss matters openly today instead of keeping things inside of you. You might be feeling annoyed with all the things you’ve been hearing regarding yourself at work. If these talks are bothering you, then it’s best you get it cleared out with the person directly. Don’t let things get to you or else it might affect your work. Stay calm and be open, things will be sorted.

Aquarius

An opportunity that might help you explore your options overseas is going to come up today. Don’t be scared of this. Take this opportunity up and go wide. You might be feeling a little afraid to take it up, but don’t worry because it’s for your own good. It’s going to help you widen your horizons and other opportunities are going to come up for you.

Pisces

It’s going to be a busy day for you and you’re going to find yourself handling a lot of things at once. Don’t forget to find time for yourself in this day full of happenings. You don’t want to drain yourself out before the day ends. Take time to breathe and rest in between tasks so you don’t get overwhelmed and full of work.