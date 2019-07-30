Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 30, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

How inspired are you today? Spread your imagination in all sectors of your life including work, romance and family. Do something special for your loved ones, crack up a new idea at work, anything you want. Let your imagination run wild today and you’ll see yourself opening up to new opportunities that will come to you in the near future.

Taurus

Be the mediator today. There might be some friction in your family for which you will have to step in and settle things down. Remember not to play favourites. Be diplomatic and don’t side with anyone. Make sure you explain the rights and wrongs of both sides and make them understand what’s happening and how this can be solved.

Gemini

Networking and socialising isn’t your strongest suit today. If you’ve made plans with friends or planned a meeting, then it’s best to cancel it. You’re going to want to be by yourself and if you go out and socialise, you’ll find yourself agitated. It’s okay to cancel plans. Just put your mental sanity first.

Cancer

You’re going to have a day full of work. If you think you’re going to get time to relax, then you’re wrong. Your day is going to be busy and you’re not even going to get time to breathe. But don’t worry, because once you’re done with your tasks, you will get to retire to bed. Just keep going.

Leo

You’re going to feel quite moody today. One minute you’ll be happy, and the other you’ll be in the complete opposite mood. To keep yourself stable, spend 15 minutes meditating. Meditating will clear your thought process and will put you in a calm and peaceful state.

Virgo

Stick to your routine today. You might want to change things up a bit, but today isn’t the best day to do it. Today, do what you already have planned and stick to your to-do list. You’re not going to have the time or energy to switch things up.

Libra

You’ll be facing minor problems here and there today. This might scare you, but don’t worry, you have all the resources to get through these problems. Remember that people will bring these problems to you because they think that you have the solution to everything. So keep your calm and help out.

Scorpio

You’re going to be feeling extremely energised today. It’s best to use this to your advantage. If you haven’t worked out in a while, then today is the day to go and get your sport on. Either play a sport or hit the gym. You might think that this will drain you out, but it will add to your already existing energy, and you’ll feel quite productive.

Sagittarius

You’re your own critic. You’ll find yourself critically judging everything you do, and even though being self critical is a good thing, overdoing it will trouble you. Ease up Sag. Tell yourself it’s okay to make blunders at times. Don’t beat yourself up for making mistakes. You’ll learn from these mistakes.

Capricorn

Your health might not be important to you, but it is important. You’re always stressing yourself out and not taking care of yourself. Today, plan out your day in such a way where you can get a workout in, eat healthy and have a self pampering session. It’s good to breathe and do things for yourself once in a while.

Aquarius

Give new people a chance to walk into your life. You’re very comfortable with your current group of friends, and this is good, but sometimes you need someone new in your group as well. It’s good to welcome new people and make them feel wanted. Don’t make them feel like they don’t belong. In fact, try your hardest to make them feel a part of the group.

Pisces

You might be in an irrational state of mind today. Try not to make any decisions by yourself in this state. There’s no harm in asking for help. In fact, if you go ahead and ask for help, you’ll be respected as well. Keep your options open to ideas from others as these ideas might end up being a godsend for you.