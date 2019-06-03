Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 03, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Grab your power suit today Aries. You’re going to be pulling the strings in all aspects of your life. People are going to take your opinions into a high power consideration. Take advantage of this and get your things done by others. You’re always pushing and doing things yourself. Take charge and make changes in your leadership skills today.

Taurus

Gluttony is no one’s friend, but today you might want to shake its hand. You’ve been going through a stressful period of time and you need to relax. Indulge in a treat you haven’t eaten in a while and satisfy your cravings. However, don’t forget to workout after your binge sessions. The balance of both will uplift your mood and turn things around for you.

Gemini

Along with your daily work routine, today your attention is going to be on your household issues and personal life. If something has been causing friction for a while, it’s going to get all sorted out today. Just remember to stay calm so you don’t pull things out of proportion. Make time to sort out personal issues that might be hindering your overall productivity. Listen to the person opposite you and make rational decisions.

Cancer

You’ve been feeling that things have been unfair for you. It’s time to turn your karma around and stay on the good side of things. Extend a helping hand to a friend in need today, or do some charity. Focus on others instead of focusing on yourself. Surround yourself with people you can help in any way.

Leo

Travel is in your cards today Leo. Plan a trip with friends or family and relax. Spend time with your loved ones and explore new sides of the world. Keep your phone and technology away and appreciate the things and people around you. A break away from your regular surroundings would be an ideal way to refresh your mind.

Virgo

You will have to take over a lot of responsibility. However, you’re going to be rewarded for all the work you’ve been putting in. A raise or a promotion at your workplace is in the pipeline for you. Keep working and performing with a clear head. If things are getting too much to handle, find time and meditate for 10-15 minutes. This will clear up your thoughts and make you feel better.

Libra

It’s a fun filled day for you Libra. Things at both work and home are going to be interesting and exciting today. You’ll find yourself taking a break from your daily, boring routine and you will be delving into new hobbies and adventures. This is a good thing for you so you can step out of your comfort zone and explore something new.

Scorpio

A lot is going to happen today. You might feel overwhelmed by the amount of work handed to you. Instead of being the master of everything and trying to do everything yourself, it’s best if you asked for help. Your colleagues will appreciate your humble behaviour if you accept their opinions and ideas and take their help.

Sagittarius

Your organisational skills are on point today. Things that have seemed here and there for the past few days are all going to settle down. The best thing for you to do at this point is to take a pen and paper and make a to-do list, prioritising what you need to get done first. Planning and being organised will smoothen out your days ahead as well.

Capricorn

The day is going to be smooth, but your tendency of overthinking will hinder your productivity. Don’t try and be spontaneous today as it isn’t going to work out in your favour. Don’t make big decisions today as your mind is going to be occupied with a lot. Meditate to clear your head and keep your calm.

Aquarius

You might feel the need to reach out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. Remember that this drift was a two way drift, so don’t expect them to apologise to you. Instead, talk to them and explain your side of things. Mend your ways and understand how you hurt them. This will improve your relationships and smooth things over.

Pisces

Finances are taking a slow road today. If you’re thinking of investing or purchasing property, it’s best to not do it today. Wait for a day or two and then go ahead with big deals as today your money is very easily going to slip out of your hands. And you definitely don’t want that.