Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 04, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Cupid is in your house today Aries. You’re going to find yourself falling for someone you never thought you’d fall for. Don’t let this scare you though, as this is a good thing for you. It’s time you need to share your love with others and let someone in your life.

Taurus

Things at home might seem a little tight today. However, lucky for you, your partner is going to come through with it all. All the stress that you’ve been taking lately, your partner will help you through it. Make sure you appreciate your significant other and spend some time with them for being there for you through it all.

Gemini

Your stubbornness is going to get you into trouble today Gemini. Keep your feet on the ground and don’t fly too high. Don’t think less of others. Instead, try appreciating them and reach out to friends and loved ones you haven’t spoken to in a while. You need to show people that you appreciate their existence in your life, or else they might just slip away from you.

Cancer

Focus on your partner today. You’ve been too involved with work and other things that you haven’t given your partner attention in a while. Plan a romantic night or do something that they would love to do with you. This will put you and your partner in a good position once again and things will start running smoothly.

Leo

After a stressful day at work, you might want to unwind with your loved one. Your partner is going to pamper you tonight as they know you’ve been working too much. Enjoy this time with your loved one as the days ahead are going to be busier than you could think. Sit back, relax and let your partner take the lead for once.

Virgo

Your dominating attitude is going to work in your favour today Virgo. You’re going to come across someone who is going to want to listen to you and accept your opinions and ideas. Make sure you don’t come off too strong on them as this might create friction in the future. Keep an open mind, but remember that being yourself is what’s going to attract them towards you.

Libra

Someone from your past might want to find a path back into your life. Before you decide if you want to let this person in or not, weigh the pros and cons. Don’t let your feelings slip out easily. Make sure you think practically on the lines of being with this person. Don’t forget the past in excitement for the future.

Scorpio

You might have unintentionally hurt your partner. There’s nothing wrong in saying sorry. Understand what you did to hurt them and make sure you let them know it was a mistake. Don’t hold onto your ground strongly as this might create problems between you and your partner. Own up to your mistakes and things will get better.

Sagittarius

You like getting involved in everyone’s business. However, it’s time for you to step back from others and give them their space. They might want to do things by themselves and it would be best if you let them. Getting into their problems and trying to solve them will only create friction between the two of you. Instead, let them handle their issues themselves and they’re bound to return back to you with open arms.

Capricorn

You need to keep your professional life on the side for a while. You’ve been way too involved with work and have forgotten to do something for yourself. Your charm is going to attract someone towards you soon. Keep an open mind and welcome them into your life. Don’t push people away as this might just be the start of a blooming relationship.

Aquarius

Take a step back from the love scene. You fall too hard too fast and this usually ends up hurting you. Don’t wear your heart on your sleeve Aquarius. Keep your guard up today as someone you've been wanting for a long time is going to walk into your life. However, this person might not have the best intentions for you, so be sure to not fall fast for them.

Pisces

Creativity in your love life is going to bloom today. Spend time with your partner by doing fun things like singing, dancing or taking an art class. This will freshen up your relationship and bring you two closer together. The distance you’ve been feeling for a while won’t be there anymore. Have a fun day with your partner.