Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 11, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your loved ones and your kids may be a matter of concern today. Give some time to them and try to understand them sometimes. Short travel may be on cards. Invest wisely if you are planning to invest in any new ventures. Why force to find love when your charm and personality will attract the opposite sex naturally to you.

Taurus

It is the best time to showcase your talent on your professional front. Take a relaxed approach to your personal relationship. You need to counter-balance both your professional and personal relationship. While you need a lot of time on your work to achieve greater things, your family wants more of your time as they have been missing you a lot.

Gemini

You will probably start a new personal venture. Avoid mental tension or stress as this led to health problems. Be careful and tread carefully when dealing with sensitive issues and delicate matters that needs proper introspection.

Cancer

It may turn out to be a lucky day and you may gain financially and win over your enemies. You may go be packing your bags for travel and be away from family. Be nice to your loved ones for they may miss you and need your attention. Keep a check on your expenditure.

Leo

You will be unsure of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing. Your family members are supportive of you and use it to your advantage. You will need to demonstrate and make sincere efforts to prove your worth at your workplace. Your hard work will eventually benefit you in the long run.

Virgo

Mentally you will be in an uneasy state of mind. You will be concerned about the well-being of your family members especially of children and immediate family. You will be thinking of investing in speculative investments and it is not a great time to blindly invest.

Libra

You need to double your efforts and work harder to get out of any trouble coming your way. Your amazing, positive energy should protect you from most problems. Invest carefully especially in areas of speculative investments. You need to be less brash and more diplomatic which is unlike you to get along with people who don’t seem to be willing to cooperate.

Scorpio

You will be bold and the courage to take tough decisions today. It is good to take some advice from elders or siblings. You may be going for a short trip and it is a good time to meet someone special. Try to spend time with your partner as your partner may seem to be reserved today and find out why?

Sagittarius

The time is good for all those who are in the money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured. You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favour. Your opponents will be trying to defeat you at every stage. Smile and be yourself as you have already put a process in place to defeat your opponents.

Capricorn

This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether

Aquarius

You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as a new experience and opportunities await you.

Pisces

Some important decisions you must make today at every cost. You will get support from all aspects of life and people will have confidence and look to you for direction. You will need to spend time with your spouse or partner as they play a crucial role in your decision making.