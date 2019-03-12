Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 12, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will exude confidence and people will look for you. You will be attracting people of the opposite sex. Your near and dear ones will be happy and be supportive of you. You may be in the mood to start a new initiative and it is good to start something new. Overall you will have a good day.

Taurus

You may tend to be in a philosophical frame of mind. It is good to reflect and seek answers from Higher Self. Spend time with your parents and give them due respect that they deserve. Overall a good day to introspect about yourself.

Gemini

You will feel tired, lethargic and disinterested in many activities. It is a good time to take a break, pack the bags and go on a travel. Good to unwind yourself so that you can start something new and fresh.

Cancer

Party and amusement are on cards. You may go on an interesting outing with some important and influential person. Your partner will be impressed with your qualities and will become even supportive of your initiatives.

Leo

Be careful in your investments and invest only if you have done proper due diligence. Be away from investments in shares, stocks and risky financial investments. Real estate may be a good investment but be cautious and cross-check every finer detail before signing any papers.

Virgo

You will start a new initiative and those in work will take some responsible initiative. Your partner will be unhappy with you as you will be attracting people of the opposite sex and the partner will feel threatened. Take your partner for an outing. Your family and friends will be supportive of you.

Libra

Your persistence focus on any task will become a liability today. It will be perceived as stubbornness today. Relax and lie low today. You have an abundance of patience and use to your advantage today. Try to avoid speculation in matters relating to shares or real estate investments.

Scorpio

People may think you are greedy and stingy. This perception does not affect you. You are aware of your own financial situation and it is good to curtain and rein in spending sometimes. Do not fall for your charitable and social lifestyle and perception of the world. You are in a good and fortunate time frame. Most of the emotional confusions will clear up and show the road ahead.

Sagittarius

You will be methodical in your preparedness and you will forge a new relationship and partnership to succeed. Your approach will be appreciated by your friends and foes alike. Your partner may be unsure of your motive. Take your partner in confidence so that you focus better on your task.

Capricorn

Your astral sign indicates that you may discard your reserve and be candid about your true feelings. You may have a chance to meet influential people. It is for you to judge the right opportunity. However, it is never advisable to be sudden and strong in your accusation.

Aquarius

You may feel tired and lethargic and look for some advice. Your parents are your guiding force and it is good to seek their direction. You may be a philosophical frame of mind and may look for answers from a higher source. Good to pray and meditate.

Pisces

Get ready for some surprises. You will find events happening at a very fast pace that you may find you are not in control. Slow down the pace of the events by taking a break. It is good to go out for dinner with your near and dear ones.