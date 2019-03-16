Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 16, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will see lot of sudden events happening today. Avoid gossip and gossip talks. A new venture opportunity may be on cards. Be careful and do proper due diligence before plunging in that venture.

Taurus

You will be busy engaging public activities and people close to you will be busy working to meet your objectives. Try not to get involved in unnecessary chatter and gossip. Romantic liaisons and short trips are on cards.

Gemini

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. An old ailment disappears and you feel more comfortable and happier.

Cancer

You will tend to be fatherly figure and people will look to you for advice. It is good to be take mantle of advisory role sometimes. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy. Confidence and inner harmony prevail.

Leo

People surrounding you will not be in good moods or may not be supportive of your plans and ideas. It is better to lie low and take a break. You can go on an outing and take a break. Plan for future project and start a new beginning.

Virgo

If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, go ahead as today is a highly favorable day for it. You may start an ambitious project with some people of influence. Try to go for a romantic or social outing. You have been planning to do it for long and it is good day to make it happen.

Libra

Try not to invest in some risky investments. You may need to curb your enthusiasm and show your cards only when you are confident of positive results coming your way. Your family members may not in best of moods and try to spend some time with them.

Scorpio

People will appreciate your abilities and look up to you for advice. The whole day will be busy in putting your ideas in fructification. You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today. Romantic outing is on cards and enjoy it to fullest.

Sagittarius

Some important decisions you must make today at every cost and that some of the decisions may not be good. You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A young blood gets up with a good idea, listen them will not cost you lost.

Capricorn

Your ideas will find the support you need even with your opponents. It is good time to initiate a new venture. Your loved ones will be fully supportive of you of all your actions. You will be in good mental and emotional state of mind today.

Aquarius

This is the time to take matters easy and cool. Your opponents are wary of you and will be careful of you. You may feel in the best of spirits, plan well and start a new initiative. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether.

Pisces

You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault. Your child will be your focus of attention and for those unmarried ones, try to wary of your partner. They may not be in best of moods today.