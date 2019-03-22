Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today —March 22, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You want to spend lot of time with family and do every bit to make them happy but you are caught with various issues. You like to express and be vocal on many issues but will be restrictive and find it challenging to proceed. Your children will be source of concern. Overall you will be busy fixing things today.

Taurus

You may turn too engrossed with your personal relationship and may forget to look around opportunities knocking on your professional front. Be wary of your health as you have potential to fall sick. Consult your personal physician for periodic check-up and just try to be relaxed.

Gemini

You may encounter with some situations, where you must invest more money in your present business. If you are not enough vigilant, you may give a bigger amount of compensation. You will able to understand the importance of challenges and reasons of life today.

Cancer

You will dominate your professional life and personal life today. For those who are in artistic fields will have a good flow of money today. Your love life will be passionate and enduring today in evening.

Leo

Your new ideas and creativity will make new paths for you in your career. You will constantly be making plans and activities and be very involved in clients in your business or professional life that will bring closer to success. New challenges will provoke you to excel yourself and that is the guiding force for you for today.

Virgo

Your enterprise and accounts will be right in place. You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments. When it comes to official papers, you must be very careful today. Your personal life will be blissful today.

Libra

Multiple avenues will open for you. Don't get baffled by it and choose wisely the way that suits you the best. You will be full of love to offer to others all through the day. You will be very protective about your partner

Scorpio

People from the technology field will have a very good time today. You may meet someone influential in this field. The optimism in you will rise and you will realize that achieving your dreams isn't that difficult. Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day. Try to put some halt to secondary expenses.

Sagittarius

It's always better to save some money for future crisis even if you don't face them. There will be tremendous ups and downs in your relationship. Try to control your inner self to avoid mood swings. Love will inspire you to become creative especially for those who are in writing or painting job.

Capricorn

Professional life would boom and will bring new projects at your door step. You can also look forward to new environment and celebrations. You may be migrating to new place or there would be remarkable change in the current location.

Aquarius

Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. If you are into a relationship, then you may have to indulge in frequent dialogues and discussions with your partner. If you are planning to tie the knot, the day will be favourable for you.

Pisces

You may find yourself in complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. Try not to invest in some risky stocks and assets. Be calm and grounded. It is probably good time to take a break.