Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 25, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will be moody and will be searching for big money. You may find your luck, not in favour of you. Your strength is your hard work and intellect and not on luck. Focus on your strengths to become successful. You may have a chance to meet someone special today.

Taurus

Your seniors will be fully supportive of you and your work place and will support you in your new initiative. Your elders will be supportive of you and will mediate any misunderstanding on the family front. Be careful with your health especially matter pertaining to neck and shoulders.

Gemini

An appreciation you receive today at the social front and it may even be from your opponents. You may look forward to a chance of romance in the evening. Correct decision to be taken at career front, which will help you forge ahead confidently.

Cancer

You will be busy wooing your partner with whom you will have a love-hate relationship. Try to calm your nerves as you are working like a workhorse for the past few days and you may fall sick out of exhaustion. There may be a wrong impression in your mind that you are being ignored on the social front.

Leo

You are receptive to beauty and want to be surrounded with harmony, beauty, and kindness but you will find a lot of challenges and sudden events happening. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy today.

Virgo

In a social gathering, there is some fun in the evening. You will draw crowd towards you in the social gathering. At job and business front you will get the appreciation of your work. Romantic life looks healthy, you both may go for an outing today.

Libra

At work front, your suggestion will be valuable, put them on the table. You need to be strong in communication so that you can make people understand you in a simple way. Avoid flirting in the office, as it may affect your professional growth.

Scorpio

This is a good time to indulge in shopping or pamper yourself and to spend time with the people who love and appreciate you the most. The elders may come in support of you and settle or advise in addressing some long pending matters. A day travel will be there, must rush to the place immediately.

Sagittarius

Don’t deny anyone today, as it can rebound on you. You may be meeting someone important at your workplace. A business venture, which you feel profitable is on cards, try to plan and play carefully.

Capricorn

At professional front, you will get a new responsibility today on your shoulders. You may find the home front environment as good as you are expecting and your family members are fully supportive of you. Some legal documents require being ready before it will be too late.

Aquarius

This will be a busy day and you may miss a social event today. Overall you will find things are going a bit tough and you want to keep yourself busy. You should instead focus on taking rest and slow down your activities. Be open to suggestions, as they may contribute much in your current venture.

Pisces

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. An old ailment disappears and you feel more comfortable and happier.

