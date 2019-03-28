Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — March 28, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

A personal venture may be on cards and just be careful and start only after proper evaluation. Avoid mental tension or stress, which can lead to health problems. Take your time to act upon sensitive matters and issues that need through and level- headed assessment.

Taurus

You will be satisfied that your new business idea is finally coming to fructification. You will have surprised that many of family, loved ones, friends and colleagues are supportive of your idea. You establish financial and professional stability which leads to further opportunity. You feel happy and relaxed as personal relationships are loving and supportive.

Gemini

Meditation and inner tranquillity bring peace. Take it naturally and allow nature to take its own course. Be positive and positivity will bring new energy to move to new challenges. You need to adjust in your approach but try avoiding compromises even if that causes conflict and chaos.

Cancer

It is time a take a break and relax and approach with level-headedness on your personal front. On your professional side, take each step at a time. You may be excited and have a strong urge to invest your money in a speculative market like shares or even further risky investments like gambling and others. Be grounded and not be overconfident.

Leo

You need to worry about how to manage your personal relationships and the equations with the loved ones. You will have maximum support from your family and friends and this will add sparkle to your social life. Health problems need to be attended to and resolved or they can linger for a long time.

Virgo

You will be the centre of attention and mundane issues will keep you busy. Try to avoid mundane and earthy issues and focus on a bigger picture. You may face some financial concerns and it is good to manage your expectations. Keep a positive outlook in life and you will find things easy.

Libra

You will find mixed support from your family and your colleagues and you will be unsure of who will support you and who will oppose you at any time. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as a new experience and opportunities await you.

Scorpio

You realize success, prosperity and wealth gained through business acumen and professional expertise. Despite completion, devotion to creativity and hard work must be continued. It is best to avoid a heavy or serious attitude in personal transactions.

Sagittarius

You will have a good day today filled with fun and hospitality and you will have a good time spending with your family and loved ones. You attract the right people and opportunities that take you in a progressive direction. Your family will be supportive of you and it is a good time to address many long-standing issues that need to be addressed.

Capricorn

You feel inspired by an influential person and will like to share your creative energy, experience and special skills to achieve a common goal at work. Beware of the opposite sex as they can be revengeful and domineering and will put brakes on your ideas. Be gentle and caring when expressing hard truths.

Aquarius

You will be confident, intense and individualistic in professional matters taking decisions swiftly and clearly. You may meet some influential person in business and may like to build forge a new partnership with the person. One cycle of your life is completed and you enter a new one at the end of the day.

Pisces

You are much on demand today, which make an impact on some well- known personalities and interesting people. Your head and heart pull you in different directions when it concerns family, children and close friends.