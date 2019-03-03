Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 3, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Discussions will be pleasant, open and sincere, and you feel comfortable in dealing with the everyday affairs and needs of the relationship. If you have a personal problem or dilemma, you may be able to rely upon your partner to help straighten it out. You respect your loved one's point of view, and their words of love and encouragement generate warmth and understanding between the two of you.

Taurus

Even if work takes some enjoyment away from your personal interests and relationships, you are optimistic that everything will work out for the best. Engaging in meaningful work especially that which brings travel, more prestige, or overall expansion of your skills and knowledge will appeal to you. You can devote an enormous amount of time and effort to a work-related goal and, at the same time, thoroughly enjoy the experience.

Gemini

There is a passionate, playful quality to your lovemaking, and the urge to connect with your mate is intensified. You put your energies into making your relationship stimulating and exciting. You know the appropriate balance between asserting your desires and providing a gentle touch. Your partner responds with equal impulses and sensuality toward you.

Cancer

You may fruitfully tackle difficult, disagreeable tasks or work that usually frustrates you, for your patience and ability to do painstaking work is brought out now. Self-control and self-discipline are required of you at this time but, fortunately, they yield positive results in the long run.

Leo

There may be a tendency to overextend your energies toward far-reaching goals which causes you to avoid responsibilities in your current work or social involvements. You can underestimate the quantity of time and effort needed to accomplish your projects, desires and inner visions. Problems related to work, legal affairs, or with educational or religious activities are likely.

Virgo

Opportunities to develop your talents and potential may be few or non-existent during this period. You may need to seriously evaluate your past and present work habits or goals to determine whether they are practical and valid or in need of restructuring. Frustration with work assignments or creative projects is likely now. You may feel dismay over your mistakes and failures or may desire to shirk your responsibilities in this regard. Progress in your work or assignments may be slow or limited as well. Superiors or other individuals may feel your thinking and planning is not efficient.

Libra

Your artistic and aesthetic sense is heightened now also, and interest in literature, poetry, and culture is strong. Serious and demanding mental work should probably be put off for another time, as either your mind is more on matters of the heart or you simply want to relax and think of lighter topics.

Scorpio

You care deeply and passionately for the people in your care. Children are especially adored now and flourish through your offers of love and guidance. You may feel helpful and contented when you mother and comfort your spouse, loved ones, and children. You enjoy happy times when socializing with your family, which may involve creative activities or just simple pleasures at this time.

Sagittarius

In fact, conflicts will likely arise if you do try to extend your outlook outside the domestic concerns of your family. Emotional caretaking, legal, religious, or academic interests of your children or mate may require more of your personal involvement than usual.

Capricorn

This can be a period when someone close to you disagrees with the way you offer support, help, or caretaking now. A child or mate may act out their frustrations on you and leave you with the feeling that it is impossible to please them. If someone does not respond when you are nurturing and compassionate toward them, you may take it as a personal attack.

Aquarius

You may feel like doing something that stimulates your ego drives or get passionately involved in a special interest, project, or activity at this time. It is likely you will have enough energy and motivation to carry out your desires and ambitions. However, the urge to work independently or without much involvement with other people may be very strong now.

Pieces

This is a time when legal affairs should prove to be beneficial, and there is a possibility of an inheritance or of receiving much needed financial assistance at this time. The sharing of household responsibilities and nurturing needs are cooperative and easily handled. Health matters may improve under this astrological influence.