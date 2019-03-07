Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You are inclined to take the initiative or to strike out on your own, and you are likely to be successful at what you attempt at this time. Because you assert yourself in a positive manner, a leadership role or an opportunity to do something you have wanted to do on your own is likely to be offered to you. Work and career matters work out well now, particularly where cooperation and teamwork are required. Successful collaboration on a project, coordination with other

Taurus

Travel is in the air for you might be off to some very pleasant romantic places and leisure trips with your loved ones. Try meeting influential people it will prove to be very beneficial for you. You can create a very good network. Your full focus should be on making your career more stable and making your financial position sounder. You will make all possible efforts that will get you out of all monetary worries and make your family secure and comfortable money wise.

Gemini

Today is an appropriate time for creativity and to collaborate on a project that uses urn talents for the good of the team. Try to handle your communication skills and focus on diplomacy for a while to get the best for yourself and even stick your neck out and take risks.

Cancer

Communication both with the masses and the classes will be very high for you from the onset of day. Job changes are also likely for some. You will be happy to have many significant people playing a very active role in your life. Creative work is there for you and your family members as well.

Leo

Communication will also keep you busy so sent out emails. You will be surrounded by people whom u will charm and share our plan with. At work you will see a pleasant sight; our colleagues will have all sympathy for you.

Virgo

It is best to take initiative to be quick to grasp the opportunity which comes your way .so you have a busy time ahead making plans to get fruitful results. A day of both work and pleasure. Finish pending assignments and start new ones.

Libra

The day begins with a personal emphasis and with your communicating with loved ones. You have a period of creativity and romance ahead. A friend wants greater involvement in your love life today. You will concentrate on money scene, investments, lending, borrowing funds so that greater income be generated. You will seek to make improvements and adjustments wherever necessary.

Scorpio

The day begins on a pleasant note with you wanting to enjoy all the local activities and spending time with favourite companions you have lots to do and share. You can have a deep discussion with someone interesting and you can also go out on a local adventure. The money will come though slowly overall, the financial matters will be steady.

Sagittarius

The day mainly focused on financial matters. You are determined and focused towards your goal and this is the time you are in a mood to increase your earning. Be it men or women both are equally active in this sphere. Promotions are there those who are already working and new projects for businessmen. Be cautious before doing partnership as it will not give the result you expect.

Capricorn

You are ambitious and want to achieve great heights but at the same time you act impatient at times and want results very quickly. What can bring you into notice is the way you connect with the people and make your relations with them. You must be socially active and discuss your views with others. There are many people who are interested in working with you.

Aquarius

You have many plans in mind and wants to reach great heights and achieve a lot in life. You can spend time with old people and doing some yoga and meditation will not only help you connect with god, but also with you and make you feel the true essence of life. Building new contacts and making good public relations will prove to be very useful your business and its expansion.

Pisces

You are very much interested in making your own mark in the world. But you do not want to do anything in a rush and you like to go and grow slowly. You want to analyse things and before you take any major step in life. Be it business, family, friends, relatives you believe that things should go with a slow and gradual pace.