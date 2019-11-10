Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 10, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

It’s time to take a breather. The month so far has been busy for you, but today you’ll be able to find some peace of mind. You’ll find yourself inclined to meditating and relaxing. This is a good thing. Try to make some time for your friends and family as well.

Taurus

Expect to be busy today. You’re going to have so many things to do, and you might not be able to manage it. The easiest way to tackle all you tasks is by making a to-do list and prioritising what you need done first. This way, you will have a structure to follow all day and things won’t get messed up.

Gemini

You might find yourself missing someone you used to be friends with. The best thing for you Gemini, would be to forget the past and move on. Invite that person back into your life and let bygones be bygones. Don’t lose a friend over something your heart cannot let go of.

Cancer

The events you are going to attend today are going to be deemed beneficial for your future. Right now you might not think they are important, but the connections you’ll make are going to help you in your time of need. Try not to avoid any social gathering today.

Leo

If you’re too domineering about what you want done, people might be a little skeptical to help you out. Instead of throwing orders around, ask for other people’s suggestions and then place your opinion in front of them. Do things as a team, and not as a boss.

Virgo

Your damage control skills are going to be proven to be the greatest today. People are going to come to you in their times of need, as you always seem to have the best advice. However, don’t forget to follow your own advice - and get your life back on track.

Libra

You’re going to be very creatively inspired today. If there’s a piece of art, or book, or music that you’ve been working on - today is the best day to get it over with. Ideas are going to be flowing in and out of your head, so don’t waste them.

Scorpio

Things might not be moving as you want them to, but that’s okay. For a change, let the universe be in control of your life. Sometimes giving up control is the best thing you can do for both your productivity and mental sanity.

Sagittarius

Your opinions are going to matter a lot to others today. People will look up to you and come to you for answers. You’re going to be treated like a guru for many. Make sure to brush up your leadership skills so you’re ready for whatever questions people are going to throw at you.

Capricorn

You might feel especially moody today. This could be because of everything happening around you. You’re not getting the authority you want and deserve. But remember, patience is a virtue. So just keep holding on as what you deserve is what you’ll get, but it’s just going to take a while.

Aquarius

There is going to be positive energy all around you today. You’ll feel energised and calm. Use this day as a power day to get over with all the tasks you’ve been leaving for the next day. It’s better to do things when you have the energy and not procrastinate.

Pisces

It’s a good day to step out and take up a new sport. You can’t always be sitting on the couch and watching tv. You need some fresh air and a little bit of exercise. If you don’t feel like going for a full on sport, then just go for a jog. It will clear your head.