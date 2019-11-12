Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 12, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You might be expecting visitors at home. Even though you do like entertaining people, you might be taken aback by the amount of work that is going to come towards you because of these guests. It’s okay, don’t worry - just get someone to help you and things will run smoothly.

Taurus

Your energy level is at an all time high. This is going to make you work harder than usual. You’ll find yourself delving into tasks such as cleaning, repairing things, and doing things you haven’t done in the past few days. This is going to be a very productive day, so make sure you make the most of it.

Gemini

You’ll find yourself gaining a lot of responsibility in your homespace today. You will have a lot of things to do, and not because people want to make you work, but because they trust you to do the job right. So make sure you get all the work done, and if you can’t then try delegating it to people around you.

Cancer

Expect to hear some great news today. A phone call/text from a friend or family member is going to change things for you. The bad is going to turn into good and you’re going to have a day full of happiness and fun. So enjoy your day Cancer.

Leo

You have a curious mind and you’re always willing to go ahead and learn things. Today will offer you a great opportunity, where you’ll find yourself being able to learn a lot of new things. The cards that are in store for you are of education, so make sure you make the most out of this learning streak.

Virgo

You might go through a phase of nostalgia where you’ll find yourself reminiscing about old friends and family. If there’s someone that you’re missing in particular, then the best thing to do is to pick up your phone and give them a call. You never know, they might also be missing you.

Libra

Professional cards are in your favour today. You will find yourself being tested for a higher position at work, and knowing you and your skill, you will easily be able to prove yourself to your superiors. So expect a promotion and more respec at your end.

Scorpio

Make sure you don’t overwork yourself today. You have a lot of tasks lined up and you need to get them done, but there’s no point in pushing yourself to the point where you’ll end up risking your health. So the best thing to do today is to just do how much you can and don’t overstress yourself.

Sagittarius

Life has been going very smoothly for you these days. However, today, you might come across a bump in the road. The day might get tough as you are likely to receive some bad news regarding a close one. However, it’s not really as bad as you think. So just relax and handle things without panicking.

Capricorn

Your leadership skills are going to be tested today. You’re going to be put in a place where you might have to handle an entire team which is above your current team. It’s time for you to prove yourself right to your superiors and show them what you’ve got.

Aquarius

In case you're in deals or a field that places you in contact with numerous individuals, you can anticipate uncommon achievement. Individuals will take the necessary steps and pay any measure of cash to interface with you. This applies to your own life, as well.

Pisces

You have a delicate method for conveying everything that needs to be conveyed to your cherished one. It isn't your style to make stupendous motions or purchase luxurious endowments. You like to get to know one another, talking and snuggling. Today you might be in a bizarrely sentimental state of mind and admit the profundity of your emotions. This will have quite recently the impact you trust in!