Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 14, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you’re looking for love, then look no further. Today you’ll find yourself attending events where someone will catch your eye. Don’t worry, it’s not going to be a one sided thing. This person is going to be as interested in you as you are in them. So enjoy.

Taurus

Your romantic life might come to a little pause today as you wouldn’t be able to answer the questions asked to you. The best thing to do in this case is to be honest and open with your partner. There’s no need to hide anything. If you’ve got something to hide, or you think that you can’t open up to them - then they aren’t the one.

Gemini

Communication is key Gemini. If you’re looking to create sparks with someone you have your eye on, then strike up a conversation. Even if the conversation seems too cheesy, it’s okay, keep it going. The best way to get someone interested in you is by talking to them.

Cancer

Yes, we know you’re looking for love, but why not put yourself first today? Instead of going ahead and venturing into the romantic sphere, sit back and enjoy your single life. It’s okay to be single, especially if you’re happy that way. You don’t need a significant other to complete you.

Leo

An ego clash might interfere in your romantic life. You and your partner both have too much ego, and this will create problems. In a case like this, it’s best to take a step back and let them be right if it saves your relationship. There’s no point in letting ego get in the way.

Virgo

If something or someone in the romantic world doesn’t feel right, then don’t be afraid to call it quits. It’s best to run away from something toxic as fast as you can. There’s no point in waiting around for things to get better. If something doesn’t sit right with you, get away from it.

Libra

You’re an introvert, but how are you going to find love if you sit confined in the walls of your room? The best thing to do today is to go out and socialise. You will meet people who will be interested in you and vice versa. This will bring you happiness, and a change of environment will make you feel at peace.

Scorpio

You’re most likely going to find yourself dreaming about a love life that isn’t yours. We understand that everyone wants love, but you need to learn to be okay by yourself. It’s not always that there is going to be someone by your side - so make sure you learn to be okay alone first before you dive into the world of love.

Sagittarius

You’re a master charmer, so charm your way through the person you want by your side. Everyone loves you, and everyone is attracted to you, so there’s no point in beating around the bush. The best thing to do is to go straight ahead and tell people how you feel about them.

Capricorn

Someone around you playing hard to get? Well, let us tell you that it’s just a game. They want you, but have too much ego to admit it - and you have ego too. However, today is the day you need to put your ego away and make the first move. Yes it’s not the most Capricorn thing to do, but sometimes it’s okay to show your interest in others.

Aquarius

You’re single, and so what? It’s okay to be single Aquarius. You don’t need someone to comfort you 24x7. Try to learn how to be okay by yourself and be comfortable in your own skin. If you need someone to be around you, then go see a close friend or a family member.

Pisces

You’re a heart follower. Today you might want to be careful with that. Instead of thinking with your heart, think with your mind. You might be having mixed feelings about things and your heart will guide you to the emotional side of things. However, today it’s best to think practically.