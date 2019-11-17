Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 17, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.



Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Being straightforward is much more attractive than beating around the bush and trying to get someone to notice you. If you feel a certain way about someone, then the best thing to do is to be upfront and tell them how you feel. There’s no point in stringing yourself and the other person along.

Taurus

Sometimes impulse is better than being planned, especially in your case. You’re usually planned, but today being spontaneous is something you should do - especially in the case of romance. Do something completely unexpected for your partner, or scream out how you’re feeling about someone. It will give you a good sense of freedom.

Gemini

Your communication powers are down low today, which is why you might be feeling a little bit of distance between you and your partner. But don’t let this stress you out. Sometimes, distance is the best thing you can get. Let today pass, and you will be able to work through things tomorrow.

Cancer

You’re thinking a lot about your love life, and this isn’t healthy. Things will happen for you when they are supposed to - you can’t make everything work according to your timeline. The best thing to do today is to sit down and focus on yourself.

Leo

Being single might not be appealing to you, but think of it this way. You can explore, change your mind, try out new things etc. You have all the power to do what you want. So enjoy your time being single and don’t feel badly about it.

Virgo

Keep romance away from your workplace. You might be crushing on someone at your workplace, but remember, that’s not healthy for you. Mixing business with pleasure can be good for some, but not the best for you. Keep your romantic life out of your work life.

Libra

Today you might have to choose between friends and your partner. This is where you have to portray your diplomatic side. You don’t need to pick a side, both are important in your life. The best thing to do is to balance it properly by spending equal time with both parties.

Scorpio

Your love life might be in a lower priority status right now—the stars say it's increasingly critical to deal with the everyday and furthermore take additional great consideration of yourself. Get a lot of rest and you'll be prepared when you're back in real life.

Sagittarius

When we talk about love and romance, if you’re not enjoying it, then you’re not doing it right. Yes, love requires a lot of effort, but at the same time you should enjoy it. If there’s too much toxicity in your life right now, then it’s best to take a step back from romance and focus on yourself.

Capricorn

You’re the definition of balance, and the one thing you balance really well is your work life and love life. There’s someone at work who might be interested in you, so if you’re also interested in them, then make sure you take the first step and make a move - or at least hint around that you’re interested.

Aquarius

You have the sort of energy that some discover stunning, yet regardless they can't remain away. People will find the need to associate with you now, and the manner in which you're energized, it's no puzzle why.

Pisces

Things and individuals aren't decisively what they appear right now, yet this isn't really a negative thing. There are a greater number of potential outcomes than you know, and shrouded characteristics and viewpoints in abundance.