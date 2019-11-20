Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 20, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

The one person in your life that you’ve been holding on a pedestal, take that person off. This is for your own benefit. It’s never good to put someone so high up there that you end up getting disappointed.

Taurus

The restlessness and irritation you’re feeling right now will pass by tomorrow, remember that. So if there’s a certain aggressive action that you might want to take today - then it’s best you don’t take it. This irritation is just for today, so let go of it and don’t think too much of it.

Gemini

You may have the urge to overspend today, but before you do so make sure you check your bank account for your balance. Are going to be able to handle the rest of the month after splurging? If not, then it’s best not to spend today.

Cancer

Are you finding yourself being extra lazy today? Well this is the day you need to motivate yourself to get out of bed and workout. Getting in some exercise will help you with getting the fatigue out of your system.

Leo

You might find yourself in the mood for love, but it’s best to steer clear of the romance situation today. Today isn’t the best day to express your feelings, or even think about them. Find something else to focus on, and if you’re having trouble focusing - then find time to meditate - this will calm you down.

Virgo

You have a lot of secrets inside you, and it’s best to keep them under wraps. You might have the urge to spill them to a friend, but remember that no one can be trusted. The best thing to do is to keep to yourself so you don’t end up letting out the wrong information.

Libra

People might be a little irritated towards you today. This is because you’re trying to be everyone’s boss. Even though you might be at a higher authority than others, it’s best to treat them like your friends and not like your employees.

Scorpio

You might be in the mood to bond with someone you haven’t met in a while. However, they might be busy and tied up with work. This doesn’t mean that they’re ditching you. Remember when you were busy? Yes, they’re busy today so give them time and they’ll get back to you.

Sagittarius

You might be feeling a little nervous today. Have you taken up too many tasks that you might not be able to handle? Instead of trying to finish everything in a rush and with poor quality, let people know what you can do and can’t do. Assure them that whatever you do will be the best.

Capricorn

Whatever you do, try not to have a to-do list today. This is because you will find yourself amidst a lot of last minute errands and tasks for which you will have to keep your day free. So keep all your tasks for tomorrow, and focus on the random tasks that come to you today.

Aquarius

Your friends might have some opinions on your life today, and they are going to voice them out very openly. However, you should take this in a positive way even if you don’t agree with it. They only want the best for you, and they are able to see the things you’re blind towards.

Pisces

You want to be respected for your work, but you need to give out the same respect first. Treat others how you want to be treated. Don’t treat others like they’re under you - and you’ll find them giving you the respect you want and deserve.