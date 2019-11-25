Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 25, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions by Sundeep Kochar for November 25, 2019.

Aries

You are going to be in a very fun state today, and this might drive your attention from other people and you might not be able to see if they’re happy or not. A good advice for today would be to yes, enjoy your day, but also focus on ones close to you and see if they’re alright.

Taurus

Today you might not be excited about the things going on around you. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to ruin your mood about it and spoil your day. Sometimes, you need to learn how to adjust and do things according to what’s happening in your surroundings. Today is just one of those days.

Gemini

If you don’t stay focused on the things that you already have planned today, then your day could go a little haywire. You have a lot of ideas in your head that you want to work along with - but you need to remember that the best strategy is to first do the tasks you already have lined up.

Cancer

You might find yourself competing with someone in a certain situation. You want to be at the top and so do they. There’s no harm in proving yourself and finding your way to the topmost part of the world. The best way to do this is to show kindness and skill, and no one can beat you.

Leo

Feel free to dive into things you’re interested in today - whether it’s work or personal. You always tend to focus on all your own tasks but you don’t usually enjoy them. Today, find your place in the world and enjoy what you want to.

Virgo

You have a habit of blowing things out of proportion. However, today is not a good day to do that. Before you jump to conclusions and make mountains out of molehills, it’s best to analyse each situation and make sure that things are how you have thought them to be. If not, then just let it go.

Libra

You will find yourself being very emotional and sensitive today. This could be because of a trauma you’ve faced in the past and it is now catching up to you. It’s okay to feel this way Libra. Don’t let others make you feel that being sad and emotional isn’t alright. You need time to get over things, so take your time today.

Scorpio

There’s something inspirational about you that others are going to notice today. This is going to make people look up to you. You might even find others coming to you for advice, but remember that if you can’t offer the right advice, it’s best to pass it on to someone else.

Sagittarius

You will find yourself not so pumped up as usual. Your energy is low, and your mood might be a little off. This is going to be noticed by those around you, and when people ask you, you’re going to find yourself getting irritated. The best thing to do today is to stay away from people and be with yourself.

Capricorn

Consider being a host for the night. Invite your friends over and cook for them, serve drinks, entertain them. You’ve been alone for too long, and now you need people to be around you. So enjoy a night of socialising and having fun with friends.

Aquarius

Today the task handed over to you might seem beyond what you can do, however, that’s not the case. Once you take the first step in starting the task, you will find everything else very easy. Skill flows through you like a stream - so there’s no way you can’t achieve what you want. You just have to believe in yourself.

Pisces

You might feel the pressure of socialising today, however, you don’t have to give into it. If you don’t want to meet others, then stay at home and enjoy your night alone. There’s no harm in having some alone time if you really need it.