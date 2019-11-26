Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 26, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions by Sundeep Kochar for November 26, 2019.

Aries

Success in a creative field is bound to follow you today. Your creativity is at its peak and others are starting to notice it. You will be recognised for your creative efforts and you will be awarded for the same. Remember to boast your skills to others.

Taurus

Good news about career is going to come your way today. If you’ve been looking for a raise/promotion, then you might be receiving it today. Word on the street is that your superiors have fallen in love with what you’re doing, which is going to get you that promotion.

Gemini

You might have interesting news to tell that others appreciate hearing. There may be a few changes coming in your general vicinity. Maybe new neighbors or organizations are moving in, or a social affair is arranged. This vows to be an occupied yet fulfilling day.

Cancer

You will find yourself being swamped with paperwork at the office. You haven’t been able to find time to sort things out, but today it’s all going to come to you. So the best thing to do today is to put all work aside and sort through this paperwork.

Leo

Have you been thinking about switching your career? Well don’t. The void that you’ve been wanting to fill at your workplace is going to be filled today. You will find yourself being satisfied with the work that you’re doing - and this is going to go on for a while. So focus on what you’re doing now, and don’t think of changing.

Virgo

Being around others is going to be very beneficial for you today. You will find yourself learning new things from others around the office, which will increase your skill level and it will also give you an upper hand on others. So make sure you try to pick up new things from your colleagues.

Libra

A gathering with which you've been included could get acknowledgment for good work that you may have initiated. Long haul objectives may all of a sudden meet up for you, wrapping up a long time of diligent work, bringing you well-earned achievement and acknowledgment.

Scorpio

The current career cards indicate high levels of success for you, but there’s a catch to it. You’re most likely to find success in a place that isn’t in your field. This might seem weird, but it is just your underlying skill that you haven’t been able to reach out to yet.

Sagittarius

Today you will receive a lot of public recognition at the workplace. People will look up to what you’re doing and would want to be around you. Your efforts will be appreciated and even your superiors will notice this. So enjoy this day of attention.

Capricorn

You might receive a positive phone call regarding your career. You’re in a place right now where you feel completely stuck, however, this phone call is going to change things for you. You will find that there are people out there who appreciate your work like it should be appreciated. Don’t let go of this opportunity.

Aquarius

Someone you don’t really know well might end up offering you a job opportunity. This opportunity might seem very tempting, but make sure you do all your research before taking it up. You don’t want anyone fooling you for the good of your heart.

Pisces

Your speaking ability is going to be on a high roll at work today. If there’s any presentations you have to make, interviews you have to take, or do anything publically - then you’re going to excel at it. Infact, it might even turn out that you become the face at your job.