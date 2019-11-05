Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 5, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Have you been looking forward to some sort of recognition in the workplace? Then today is the day you’re going to receive it. Your superiors are going to notice all the work you do and are going to appreciate you for your efforts. You might just be up for a raise or a promotion.

Taurus

Today is the day you have to take charge at your workplace. You might find yourself in a leadership position where you’ll have to handle an entire team. Don’t get intimidated - instead, show off your inner leadership skills and get the work done.

Gemini

With Jupiter moving into Sagittarius after 12 years, multiple opportunities are open for you today - one of them being in your career. You might receive a promotion and your work will be put up on the highest stance today. Others will want to learn from you and be around you at the workplace.

Cancer

You’re usually very panicky at work, but today that is going to be different. You’ll find yourself very calm and collected, and you will be able to do your work easily. It’s best to use this day as an advantage and finish all the tasks you haven’t been able to in a while.

Leo

You will sense a problem at your workplace before anyone else does. The best thing for you to do in this case is to go into damage control mode. Share the issues with someone superior at work, and make sure you give them your damage control plan. Don’t ignore the issue and don’t let things get out of hand.

Virgo

Try not to offer your advice at work. Yes, you do have a lot of knowledge about what you’re doing but not everyone is open to take constructive criticism. It’s best to keep to yourself and focus on your work. If someone asks for your help, then offer it - otherwise, mind your own business.

Libra

Your intuition is very strong in the workplace today. With Jupiter moving into Sagittarius today, a lot of things are going to find their way towards you. Make the most of this day by accepting all the opportunities that come your way.

Scorpio

You will win the hearts of others at work with your kindness today. You’ll find yourself the centre of attention at your workplace and your colleagues will appreciate your opinions on their work. This is due to your good behaviour towards everyone - keep it up.

Sagittarius

You have just examined a specific point to finish fatigue. Attempting to investigate it much more won't get you any further toward a choice. Rather, you have to give your impulses a chance to dominate. What does your gut say about this issue?

Capricorn

You might go through a phase today where you’ll feel like giving up at work. You might feel unappreciated and you might feel like your work is going unnoticed. But don’t worry Cap, all you need to do is keep working. The appreciation and recognition you’re looking for will come to you by the end of the day. Don’t give up.

Aquarius

Nothing can stop you. You are pushing during your time with extraordinary power and conviction. Whatever you need is readily available, regardless of whether you understand it or not. All of a sudden, all that you have been taking a shot at is becoming all-good.

Pisces

Jupiter moves into Sagittarius after 12 years today, opening up a plethora of doors of opportunities for you. All you need to do is reach out and grab them. However, make sure you prioritise and decide what to grab first instead of getting overwhelmed by all the good things coming towards you. Pick what you need first.