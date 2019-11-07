Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You might be thinking romantically about someone who is way out of your reach. Yes, nothing is impossible, but sometimes it’s important to realise that you can’t have everything you want. Sometimes it’s best to sit back and wait for your fortune to come to you.

Taurus

Your attitude towards your current relationship status is about to flip. If you’ve been feeling badly about a certain relationship, then today you’re going to see the positive sides of it and vice versa. Remember, if you do notice toxic signs in any relationship - then be sure to get out of it immediately.

Gemini

You’re the type of person who ends up jumping to conclusions quicker than needed. Today, you’ll find yourself realising that jumping to conclusions isn’t always the best strategy. This will only help you improve as a person, and your romantic life will turn out to be much more settled.

Cancer

Today you’re the most attractive you’ve been in a while? Your charm is taking over the room, and someone you’ve had your eyes on is going to approach you themselves. Take advantage of this day and go ahead and get

Leo

You will find yourself involved in a relationship you’ve been waiting for - so take full advantage of this and go ahead and make your move. Sometimes you need to take a risk, and today that risk is going to be worth it.

Virgo

Today, you’ll realise that not everyone is who you thought they were. People will show you their true colours and this is mostly likely going to disappoint you. However, try not to get bothered by this. You’re a good person, and eventually, the people who are true to you will be the ones you’ll end up around.

Libra

Your learning power seems to be very strong today. You’ll find yourself urging to learn new things and acquire knowledge which you don’t have. This is a good thing as you will be able to increase your skill level and then leverage it in your workplace.

Scorpio

You’re most likely to go overboard with your hope today. Even though this is a good thing, sometimes you need to take a step back and get in touch with reality. You need to realise that not everything might work out for you and it’s okay.

Sagittarius

You’re likely to meet people just like you today - and this is going to put you in a very good mood. You don’t usually come across people who have the same enthusiasm as you, however - today that’s going to change. Have fun, it’s your day.

Capricorn

Success is on the way to you, you just have to wait for it. Rushing into grabbing authority and reaching high points has never helped anyone - so just hold on, your time to shine will come. Your efforts will be noticed, and you will be offered a huge, authoritative role in life and at work.

Aquarius

Your productivity is at its peak today. If you haven’t been able to do something in your workplace lately, that’s going to change today. You might feel innovative and have new ideas flowing through you all day. Don’t forget to share your ideas with your colleagues as today is the day they’ll be appreciated.

Pisces

You might be an introvert at heart, but you need to step out today. Go out and meet new people, or make plans with friends you haven’t seen in a while. Meeting others will take you away from the thoughts that have been bothering you and you will be in a much better headspace. You’ll be peaceful, calm and happy.