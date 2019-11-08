Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 8, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

The manner in which you manage your health today is up to you. You’re going to be prone to stomach issues, so try not to eat out. Make sure you eat healthy food, just as fruits and vegetables to keep yourself fresh and full of nutrition.

Taurus

Health is one of the most important things in life - so it’s best that you learn how to take care of it. Make sure you take your medicines on time, and try to get in an hour of workout in your routine today. You need to streamline your health by setting up a healthy routine.

Gemini

Anything and everything related to your mental health in going to bother you a little today. You might not be able to accept that you’re in a messed up position, but it’s time to relax and focus on your mind. Unwind by doing what makes you relax.

Cancer

You know how to take care of yourself, and that is a good thing. It’s time to pass on your knowledge about health and fitness to those around you. People around you might not be feeling well, and they will come to you for advice. Share with them the tips that you follow and they’ll be fit and fine soon enough.

Leo

Your health is going to be as good as it gets today. You’re going to be feeling very energised, and you will find yourself wanting to work out as well. Listen to your intuition, hit the gym, eat healthy, and enjoy the day. There’s nothing better than a glowing, healthy Lion in the streets.

Virgo

You have a lot of energy today, which is going to push you to do things you don’t usually do. This is a good thing Virgo. You can spend time in finishing up tasks that you haven’t touched in a while due to your hectic schedule and tired body.

Libra

Life is all about balance Libra. If you’re eating bad food, make sure you also eat good food to balance it out. If you don’t take care, you might end up with a stomach bug today. So make sure you find your balance in life and don’t overdo things.

Scorpio

You’re someone who cares about others more than themselves. However today you will need to focus a little bit more on your health and not other people’s well-being. Try to find some time for yourself so you can relax and stay fresh for what the new day will bring you tomorrow.

Sagittarius

Today you will be full of tasks to the point where you might feel a little worn out. But don’t let this stop your productivity. Make sure you finish all your tasks before you sit down to relax or to take a nap. The best thing to get you going today is to drink a lot of electrolytes and eat healthy.

Capricorn

Don’t forget to take your happy pills Cap! You can’t keep pretending things are fine when they aren’t. If you’ve been prescribed a certain medicine or routine, make sure you stick to it. Your health is more important than your work, and you need to remember that.

Aquarius

It’s hard for you to care for others, especially when you think you have a lot going on. However, your health is completely fine - so today is the day you need to sit and care for the ones around you. Try to be a little selfless and be there for the ones who have been there for you.

Pisces

You might be feeling a little down today, but that’s only because you haven’t been feeding your body the right things. What you need to do is go on a cleanse and add some healthy food to your routine so the toxins are flushed out of you.