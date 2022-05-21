NEW DELHI: Gurgaon, now Gurugram, is believed to be the place of Dronacharya, the revered Guru of the Pandava and Kaurava princes from the Mahabharata.

This urbanized city offers a variety of tourist attractions to the visitors. Apart from lavish shopping malls and eatery zones to vibrant nightlife, the city has a lot to offer. To find peace and tranquility amidst the overall chaotic surrounings, you can always go to some of the most amazing lakes in the city.

Want to know more about these Gurgaon Lakes where you can go boating, indulge in bird watching, and spend some quality time with your loved ones at these lakes? Here’s everything you should know.

Damdama Lake

This beautiful lake is one of the best places to visit in Gurgaon with family as well as friends. This natural lake is situated at a distance of approximately 60 kms from ITO, Delhi. It is the perfect picnic spot, where you can indulge in activities like rappelling, cycling, camping, and have a lots of fun. This place is perfect for those who loves boating. One can also enjoy rock climbing at Damdama Lake near the Aravalli Hills. For those, who want to stay overnight, there are plenty of options available at reasonable rates. Also, adavnce booking can be done for trekking and other outdoor activities.

The Lost Lake

Surrounded by lushness and greenery, this lake is another favourite spot for all those who loves to spend time around water bodies. This place is surrounded by rock terrain and the ride to the place will be a memorable experience. This is a very calm and serene place and can be visited on any leisurely day. However, since this place has been unexplored, it is advised to go in group and remain cautious.

Sultanpur Lake

Located within the premises of Sultanpur National Park, this wonderful lake is the perfect destination for a small getaway with your fam jam. It is located at Sultanpur village on Gurugram-Jhajjar highway, 15 km from Gurugram, and 40 km from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan. To facilitate bird watching, there are four watch towers (machans) located at different points. In addition, there is adequate parking and facilities like toilets and drinking water. The Tourist Complex built in the Park has elegant rooms equipped with all modern amenities, a restaurant and a bar.

Karna Lake

Karna Lake is a major tourist attraction in the Karnal district of Haryana. This amazing lake is surrounded by a huge garden wherein you all can roam around and feel a bit more connected to nature. Folklore has it that Karna, a famous character from Indian history, who played a major role in the war of Mahabharat, used to bathe in this lake. It was at this spot that he gave away his protective armor to Indra, the Godfather of Arjuna, Karna's arch-enemy.

Karma Lake

Karma Lakelands is the most amazing lake resort which is totally surrounded by green lushes all around. It is an eco-responsible green resort that is specially designed for those who adore nature. You can spend a blissful evening under the starlit sky, enjoy a bonfire or gorge on their hot piping delicacies while taking a dip in the pool!

Lake Bhardwaj

Tucked away in the dense green lands of Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary lies a beautiful lake that is quite underrated. The Bhardwaj Lake, better known as the Asola Lake is a magnificent lake with crystal clear water and amazing greenery all around. This unsung water body is an ideal destination for an adventurous day out with your fellas.

