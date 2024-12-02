Advertisement
DECEMBER 2024 FESTIVALS

December 2024 Festive Calendar: Full List Of Festivals, Vrats, Ekadashis, And Jayantis

Explore the vibrant cultural and spiritual events of December 2024 with a complete guide to festivals, vrats, Ekadashis, and Jayantis. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
December 2024 Festive Calendar: Full List Of Festivals, Vrats, Ekadashis, And Jayantis Pic Credit: Freepik

December is a month filled with the chill of winter and the warmth of cherished memories. It’s the perfect time to reflect on moments spent with loved ones and embrace the festive spirit. This month brings several significant observances, beginning with Vivah Panchami, Subramanya Sashti, and Guruvayur Ekadashi, celebrated with enthusiasm, particularly in South India. 

The glowing festival of Karthigai Deepam also lights up December, followed by Annapurna Jayanti, Gita Jayanti, and Saphala Ekadashi, each adding to the spiritual significance of the month. Christmas, one of the most important festivals in Christianity, also takes center stage, spreading joy and unity. 

The month begins with Margashirsha Amavasya and concludes with Pausha Amavasya, marking the transition into a new year while carrying the festive aura throughout.  

List of Festivals in December 2024

Festivals  Date Day 
Anvadhan 
Margashirsha Amavasya 		 December 1, 2024  Sunday 
Ishti  December 2, 2024  Monday 
Chadra Darshan  December 3, 2024  Tuesday 
Vinayaka Chaturthi  December 5, 2024  Thursday 
Vivah Panchami 
Subrahmanya Sashti 
Naga Panchami (Telugu) 		 December 6, 2024  Friday 
Champa Sashti  December 7, 2024  Saturday 
Bhanu Saptami 
Maisk Durgashtami 		 December 8, 2024 Sunday 
Gita Jayanti 
Guruvayur Ekadashi 
Mokshada Ekadashi 		 December 11, 2024  Wednesday 
Matsya Dwadashi  December 12, 2024  Thursday 
Hanuman Jayanti (Kannada) 
Karthigai Deepam 
Pradosh Vrat 		 December 13, 2024  Friday 
Dattatreya Jayanti 
Rohini Vrat 		 December 14, 2024  Saturday 
Annapurna Jayanti 
Bhairavi Jayanti 
Dhanu Sankranti 
Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 
Anvadhan 		 December 15, 2024  Sunday 
Pausha Begins 
Ishti 		 December 16, 2024  Monday 
Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi  December 18, 2024  Wednesday 
Shortest Day of Year December 21, 2024  Saturday
Bhanu Saptami 
Kalashtami 
Masik Krishna Janmashtami 		 December 22, 2024  Sunday 
Christmas  December 25, 2024  Monday 
Mandala Pooja 
Saphala Ekadashi 		 December 26, 2024  Thursday 
Shani Trayodashi 
Pradosh Vrat 		 December 28, 2024  Saturday 
Masik Shivratri  December 29, 2024  Sunday 
Somvati Amavasya 
Hanuman Jayanti (Tamil) 
Darsha Amavasya 
Anvadhan 
Pausha Amavasya 		 December 30, 2024  Monday 
Ishti  December 31, 2024  Tuesday 

 

