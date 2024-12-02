December 2024 Festive Calendar: Full List Of Festivals, Vrats, Ekadashis, And Jayantis

December is a month filled with the chill of winter and the warmth of cherished memories. It’s the perfect time to reflect on moments spent with loved ones and embrace the festive spirit. This month brings several significant observances, beginning with Vivah Panchami, Subramanya Sashti, and Guruvayur Ekadashi, celebrated with enthusiasm, particularly in South India.

The glowing festival of Karthigai Deepam also lights up December, followed by Annapurna Jayanti, Gita Jayanti, and Saphala Ekadashi, each adding to the spiritual significance of the month. Christmas, one of the most important festivals in Christianity, also takes center stage, spreading joy and unity.

The month begins with Margashirsha Amavasya and concludes with Pausha Amavasya, marking the transition into a new year while carrying the festive aura throughout.

List of Festivals in December 2024