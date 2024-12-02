December 2024 Festive Calendar: Full List Of Festivals, Vrats, Ekadashis, And Jayantis
Explore the vibrant cultural and spiritual events of December 2024 with a complete guide to festivals, vrats, Ekadashis, and Jayantis.
December is a month filled with the chill of winter and the warmth of cherished memories. It’s the perfect time to reflect on moments spent with loved ones and embrace the festive spirit. This month brings several significant observances, beginning with Vivah Panchami, Subramanya Sashti, and Guruvayur Ekadashi, celebrated with enthusiasm, particularly in South India.
The glowing festival of Karthigai Deepam also lights up December, followed by Annapurna Jayanti, Gita Jayanti, and Saphala Ekadashi, each adding to the spiritual significance of the month. Christmas, one of the most important festivals in Christianity, also takes center stage, spreading joy and unity.
The month begins with Margashirsha Amavasya and concludes with Pausha Amavasya, marking the transition into a new year while carrying the festive aura throughout.
List of Festivals in December 2024
|Festivals
|Date
|Day
|Anvadhan
Margashirsha Amavasya
|December 1, 2024
|Sunday
|Ishti
|December 2, 2024
|Monday
|Chadra Darshan
|December 3, 2024
|Tuesday
|Vinayaka Chaturthi
|December 5, 2024
|Thursday
|Vivah Panchami
Subrahmanya Sashti
Naga Panchami (Telugu)
|December 6, 2024
|Friday
|Champa Sashti
|December 7, 2024
|Saturday
|Bhanu Saptami
Maisk Durgashtami
|December 8, 2024
|Sunday
|Gita Jayanti
Guruvayur Ekadashi
Mokshada Ekadashi
|December 11, 2024
|Wednesday
|Matsya Dwadashi
|December 12, 2024
|Thursday
|Hanuman Jayanti (Kannada)
Karthigai Deepam
Pradosh Vrat
|December 13, 2024
|Friday
|Dattatreya Jayanti
Rohini Vrat
|December 14, 2024
|Saturday
|Annapurna Jayanti
Bhairavi Jayanti
Dhanu Sankranti
Margashirsha Purnima Vrat
Anvadhan
|December 15, 2024
|Sunday
|Pausha Begins
Ishti
|December 16, 2024
|Monday
|Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi
|December 18, 2024
|Wednesday
|Shortest Day of Year
|December 21, 2024
|Saturday
|Bhanu Saptami
Kalashtami
Masik Krishna Janmashtami
|December 22, 2024
|Sunday
|Christmas
|December 25, 2024
|Monday
|Mandala Pooja
Saphala Ekadashi
|December 26, 2024
|Thursday
|Shani Trayodashi
Pradosh Vrat
|December 28, 2024
|Saturday
|Masik Shivratri
|December 29, 2024
|Sunday
|Somvati Amavasya
Hanuman Jayanti (Tamil)
Darsha Amavasya
Anvadhan
Pausha Amavasya
|December 30, 2024
|Monday
|Ishti
|December 31, 2024
|Tuesday
