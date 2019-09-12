Deepika Padukone visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan—Photos

New Delhi: B-Town actress Deepika Padukone has more often than not been spotted at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple. During Ganesh Utsav, the actress was seen seeking Bappa's darshan at the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja.

She looked ethereal in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree and traditional huge ear pieces. Deepika prayed to the Lord and sought his blessings. The crowd went berserk spotting the star. Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Lalbaugcha Raja is visited by several celebrities during Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. Starting from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2 this year, the festival is a 10-day affair.

The devotees welcome Bappa home and after praying to him for days, bid him a tearful goodbye. But only with a promise that he will return to their abodes next year.

The chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya can be heard from every nook and corner of the city.

A few days back, Ambanis, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy amongst various others too prayed to Bappa and sought Lalbaugcha Raja's divine darshan.