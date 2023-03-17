Delhi Weekend Events: Check Concerts To Fests - What’s Happening In Delhi From March 17-19

Events In Delhi This Weekend: It’s time to shut your laptops and look forward to a fun-filled weekend as thank god it’s Friday! After a long week at work, it's time to let yourself lose and plan your weekend. The weekend provides a much-needed break from a monotonous week and lets us spend time with our loved ones, or give us time to introspect, explore new places, try new cuisines, and spend quality time with friends and family. Not only this, but it also gives us an opportunity to indulge in self-care. Now self-care can include anything, from giving yourself a spa treatment to taking yourself out for a treat.

Hence, we’ve brought you a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR this weekend, i.e., from March 17-19. These events include everything, from Arijit Singh’s live music concert to Motorama - The Crazy Motor Show, the weekend has everything for everyone.

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Events Taking Place In Delhi-NCR From March 17-19

Arijit Singh- One Night Only Tour

It’s time to sing along with THE Arijit Singh who will be performing live in Delhi. After a long wait, the legendary singer will be performing live on March 18 and we just can’t keep calm. Hence, get ready to groove on his Bollywood tunes this Saturday. To make this concert even more memorable and interesting, there will be food and drink stalls to keep you entertained and pumped up throughout the show.

Date: March 18

Location: JLN Stadium

Tickets: Rs 4500 onwards (Paytm Insider)

Udyan Utsav 2023

Mughal Garden, now known as Amrit Udyan is taking Delhiites on a journey full of nature with beautiful flora. It is one of the most exclusive events which has been waiting for you for weeks. Hence, grab a chance and explore the beautiful herbal, spiritual, and musical gardens at Udyan Utsav 2023.

Date: Until 26th March

Location: Amrit Udyan

Tickets: Free Entry (Do carry a valid photo ID)

Motorama - Crazy Motor Fest

To all the auto, and bike enthusiasts out there! This one's for you. Gear up for two fun-filled days that celebrate Supercars, vintage cars, superbikes, off-roading jeeps, and lots more. This motor festival is a mix of auto fanatics, motorheads, artists, musicians, and foodies and is all set to give you an unforgettable experience. It has an array of vintage cars, supercars, superbikes, food, music, and drinks.

Date: March 18-19

Location: TS Motor Ranch, DLF Farms near Throttle Shottle Moto Cafe, Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (Paytm Insider)

Chokhi Haveli - The Urban Village Experience

Tired of the hustle and bustle of the city? Chokhi Haveli brings back traditional village heritage and culture. To give a taste and feel of a traditional Indian village Chokhi Haveli brings city people closer to a village. It has a lot of other things to keep one entertained, from kid’s zone to traditional folk dance, and folk musicians, this urban village experience is a must-visit and should definitely be a part of your bucket list this weekend.

Date: March 17-31

Location: Chokhi Haveli, Noida Haat, Noida City Centre

Tickets: Rs 425 onwards (BookMyShow)