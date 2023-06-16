Delhi Weekend Events: Check Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From June 16-18

Looking for weekend plans in Delhi? Get ready to put away your laptop and embrace an exciting weekend ahead! Delhi-NCR has a wide array of events taking place throughout the state, ranging from captivating music events to awestruck light and sound shows. Whether you're looking for a break from your routine or seeking new experiences, the national capital has something for everyone.

After a busy week, it's time to prepare yourself for an action-packed weekend. If you're tired of the same old shopping routine, here are some enjoyable and memorable activities to consider for the upcoming weekend.

Delhi Weekend Events: Here’s What You Can Do In Delhi This Weekend From June 16-18

TroyBoi India Tour

Get ready for an electrifying spectacle of music as TroyBoi, the celebrated British music producer and DJ, sets off on his eagerly awaited tour across India! Be prepared to be amazed by an unforgettable experience that will leave you yearning for more.

Immerse yourself in the captivating vitality of TroyBoi as he brings his chart-topping hits to life. TroyBoi's renowned tracks will keep you moving and grooving without pause. Witness the explosive power of "Soundclash," a fusion of Middle Eastern and Indian influences that transports you to a dance floor where cultures collide. And let's not overlook the exhilarating energy of "Say Yeah," guaranteed to drive the crowd into a frenzy.

Date: June 16

Venue: Bougie, Delhi

Tickets: BookMyShow or PayTm Insider

Beatcrush Experience

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets now for the live Insider Beatcrush event in Diablo on June 17th. It's time to surrender to the irresistible allure of the beats and experience an evening that will be etched in your memories forever. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the enchantment of Insider Beatcrush live on stage. Get ready to dance the night away and be part of an unforgettable musical journey!

Renowned for its distinctive fusion of electronic and experimental sounds, Beatcrush is ready to unleash its signature style upon the enthusiastic audience.

Whether you're an ardent fan or a newcomer to Insider Beatcrush's music, this event is a must-see. Prepare to immerse yourself in the infectious energy of the crowd as you dance and sway to the pulsating rhythms that will reverberate throughout the night. From dynamic basslines to enchanting melodies, Insider Beatcrush will take you on a musical expedition that will leave you yearning for more.

Date: June 17

Venue: Diable, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 2,000 onwards (Paytm Insider)

Open Mic - Comedy, Storytelling, Singing, Poetry

To all the in-house artists out there, this one’s for you! This weekend, showcase your talent in front of a supportive and friendly audience. Whether you`re a seasoned performer or just getting started, it’s time for you to shine at this open mic.

Date: June 17, 3 pm onwards

Venue: Unmukt Studio, New Delhi - 110045

Tickets: Rs 49 onwards (BookMyShow)

Jai Hind - Red Fort Light & Sound Show

Experience the Red Fort Sound & Light Show, known as "Jai Hind," an awe-inspiring portrayal of India's courageous past from the 17th century to the present. This captivating production incorporates a wide range of artistic forms, including projection mapping, live-action films, illuminating lights, immersive soundscapes, talented actors, captivating dancers, and enchanting puppets.

Through these captivating elements, the show breathes life into pivotal moments in India's history, such as the power struggle between Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the plunder of Red Fort and Shajahanabad by Nader Shah, the emergence of the Marathas and their control over the Red Fort, the historic 1857 War of Independence, the formation of the Indian National Army and the subsequent INA trials, the arduous fight for Independence, and the remarkable progress India has made over the last 75 years.

Date: June 16-30

Venue: Red Fort Delhi

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards (BookMyShow)