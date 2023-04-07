topStoriesenglish2592390
NewsLifestyleCulture
DELHI WEEKEND EVENTS

What's Up Delhi! List Of Comedy Shows, Art Galleries And Events To Plan A Visit To This Weekend

With this extended weekend this time, it's time to shake it up and get your party shoes on. Here is a list of party places and events you can visit over the long weekend- March 7-9.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Friday means it's time to unwind and loosen up
  • With these great events, enjoy the long weekend
  • Check out some fun activities taking place this weekend in Delhi-NCR

Trending Photos

What's Up Delhi! List Of Comedy Shows, Art Galleries And Events To Plan A Visit To This Weekend

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?