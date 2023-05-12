Delhi Weekend Events: From Concerts To StandUp Comedy - Check Live Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From May 12-14

Thank god it's Friday! It’s time to let yourself free and gear up for the much-awaited weekend. If you are in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few fun-filled things you should do this weekend. So, as you look at the clock ticking and the moment is not far when you’ll shut your laptops and head home to plan your weekend. All those people who are set to treat themselves to a fun weekend and want to look beyond the boring mall visits and the usual movie shows, we've got you covered.

Here’s a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from May 12 to May 14 which will make your weekend more interesting and fun.

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Live Events Happening In Delhi-NCR This Weekend

Jashn E Sufi

Looking for a place with good food and soulful music? Then get ready and bless your ears with the soulful music of the Nooran sisters and Kamal Khan this weekend in Delhi. So get ready to lose yourselves in the soulful melodies as this is your chance to avail this incredible opportunity to witness Sufi music live.

What: Jashn - E - Sufi | Nooran Sisters and Kamal Khan live

When: May 13, 2023

Where: Aqua, The Park Hotel

Tickets: Rs 1,000 onwards (Paytm Insider)

Rema India Tour

‘Baby Calm Down, Calm Down’ have you also been grooving on this song lately on Instagram reels? What if we tell you that Calm Down singer Rema is performing live in Delhi? Yes, you read it right. Fans can expect to hear some of Rema's biggest hits along with new music from his latest album, "Rave & Roses." The shows will feature stunning visual effects, along with live performances from Rema and his band.

What: Rema India Tour

When: May 12, 2023

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards (Paytm Insider)

Musicathon

A month after concluding its 10th edition in Bir in all its glory, Musicathon has geared up to bring a mini edition to the heart of India, Delhi. This event will witness a magnificent line-up of the three reputed independent artists coming together for a memorable evening. The highlight will be the enchanting performance by the Hindustani vocalist, Akanksha Grover Live who will surely captivate the hearts of the attendees through her melodious singing. Known for his highly energetic performances, the Himachal boy Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma will become the talk of the town. Last but definitely not least is the Jaipur-based singer-songwriter Arjan Singh who will sway the audience with a number of his released as well as unreleased melodious songs.

What: Musicathon

When: May 13, 2023

Time: 6 pm onwards

Where: La Vie En Rose, Saket, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 999 for a single pass, Rs 1800 for a couple and Rs 4,500 for a group pass (5 people) (Paytm Insider)

The Sonu Nigam Show

Gear up to witness the legendary singer Sonu Nigam perform live in Delhi this weekend. The legendary singer will be performing live in the national capital after three long years and it's going to be one of the grandest shows of all time! So what are you waiting for? Grab the tickets as you don’t want to miss this.

What: The Sonu Nigam Show

When: May 13

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards (Paytm Insider)

The Healsoul Hip Hop Festival

Love listening to hip-hop music? Here’s a chance to become a part of India’s Biggest Hip-Hop Movement at the Healsoul Hip-Hop Festival.

What: The Healsoul Hip Hop Festival

When: May 14

Where: Chevron, Prism Tower, Faridabad - Gurgaon Road

Tickets: Rs 1,000 onwards (Paytm Insider)

Gaurav Kapoor Live

Give your mom a perfect Mother’s day gift and share a good laugh with her as Gaurav Kapoor is performing live on May 14. Sharing a good laugh with your loved ones is a perfect way to end your weekend.

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

When: May 14

Where: Laugh Store, Vegas Mall

Tickets: Rs 799 onwards (BookMyShow)