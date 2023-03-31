Delhi Weekend Events: From Horn Ok Please To Grub Fest, Check What’s Happening From March 31- April 2

Delhi Weekend Events: Thank God it’s Friday! The clock is ticking and the weekend is not far away now. It’s time to gear up and get ready for the fun-filled weekend. If you are in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few fun-filled things you should do this weekend. This weekend brings numerous events in Delhi-NCR, from the much-awaited food fests to music festivals, the national capital has it all. Delhi will be hosting a number of fests this weekend like Horn Ok Please, Grub Fest, Vibin Festival, and Blue Sky Comedy Festival to make you smile a lot more.

From offering over 200+ cuisines to bringing together India's best comedians, Delhi has got all of it covered for you. Here is the list of events happening in Delhi-NCR from March 31-April 2, 2023.

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From March 31 To April 2

Horn Ok Please Food Festival

Horn OK Please Food Festival is coming back to Delhi again for its 10th edition from 31st March - 2nd April 2023. With Bira 91, Jack Daniel's, Paytm Se UPI, MyRaasta, Rebound Hangover Fix & Swiss Beauty as Associate Partners of the event, it's going to be bigger than ever.

This three-day event will feature over 200+ food brands from Delhi NCR's latest and most famous and trending restaurants offering the largest variety of dishes. Hop over to the food stalls such as Xero Degrees, Messy Momos, Lemonzo, Kabab Chowk, Al Noor Kabab E Dilli, Waffle King, The Dessart Gallery, and numerous more for lip-smacking dishes.

With this being the 10th edition, you can look forward to a grander experience, be it in terms of 50+ shopping stalls or 10+ bars. Also, with funky photo booths to pose in front of, creative face art, colourful hair braids, and exciting games, your hands will be full. Not to forget the captivating and mesmerizing performance by the long list of 20+ artists over the 3 days.

Parmish Verma, Nooran Sisters, The Lost Fireflies, Joy Band, and many more artists will be performing live to make you all groove on their tunes. So gear up and get ready to be a part of a phenomenon that leads to the best weekend of the year.

Location: JLN Stadium Gate No. 2

Date: March 31- April 2, 2023

Time: 12 Noon - 10 pm

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (PayTm Insider)

Blue Sky Comedy Festival

Having your favourite beverage and meal with your loved ones and smiling a lot wider as your favourite comedian is performing live for you…sounds perfect? Now, this can come true as Delhi is hosting its first open-air comedy festival on April 1st-2nd. Blue Sky Comedy Festival brings together over 15+ India’s top comedians including Anubhav Singh Bassi, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Gaurav Kapoor, and Harsh Gujral.

The festival doesn’t stay confined to this, but it also offers delicious food and a bar with your favorite drinks.

Location: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, Gate no. 6

Date: April 1-2, 2023

Tickets: Rs 1,250 (BookMyShow)

The Grub Fest

Grub Fest brings one of the most-awaited weekends in Delhi every year. It is a perfect mix of food, music, and a must-visit with your friends. It keeps getting better and bigger every year and gives a memorable weekend experience to Delhiites.

Location: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 14

Date: April 1-2, 2023

Tickets: Rs 399 onwards (BookMyShow)

Vibin Festival

Vibin Festival brings a 2-day extravaganza with 50+ artists in every genre from music, and food, to street culture fashion. Vibin Festival is India’s first-ever Gen Z festival.

Location: Polo Ground Delhi University

Date: April 1-2, 2023

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (BookMyShow)