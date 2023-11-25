Dev Diwali 2023: Check Date, History, Significance, And Celebration

Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali or the Diwali of the Gods, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor and devotion. This auspicious occasion falls on the full moon day in the month of Kartik, precisely 15 days after Diwali, the festival of lights. The sacred city of Varanasi on the banks of the Ganges is the epicenter of Dev Diwali celebrations.

The city transforms into a mesmerizing spectacle of lights, with devotees decorating the ghats (riverbanks) with countless diyas, creating a radiant ambiance. The ghats come alive with the glow of diyas, offering a visual feast that captivates both locals and tourists.

Date:

Dev Diwali is celebrated on Purnima Tithi of the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, this year Dev Diwali falls on November 26. Purnima Tithi will begin at 15:53 PM on November 26 and will end at 14:45 PM on November 27.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, the gods and the goddesses come down to earth to take a dip in the holy waters of the river Ganges on the auspicious day of Dev Diwali. The celebration of the triumph of Lord Shiva against demon Tripurasura is also celebrated on this day.

Significance:

The day begins with devotees taking a ritualistic bath in the Ganges, seeking purification and divine blessings. Temples are adorned with flowers, and elaborate prayers and hymns are performed to honor the gods. As night falls, the entire city is aglow with the soft flickering light of lamps, symbolizing the triumph of spiritual enlightenment.

The Ganga Aarti on Dev Diwali is one of the main attractions of the festival. 24 priests and 24 young girls perform the Ganga Aarti with utmost devotion on this day. The Ganga Aarti attracts thousands of spectators who gather to witness the breathtaking spectacle along the riverbanks.

Celebration:

Dev Diwali also holds cultural significance. It is a time for family gatherings, feasts, and the exchange of sweets. Homes are adorned with traditional decorations, and people burst fireworks to add to the festive spirit.

Dev Diwali's celebration extends beyond Varanasi, with devotees across India and around the world participating in various religious and cultural activities. The festival serves as a reminder of the eternal light that resides within each individual, encouraging spiritual introspection and the pursuit of righteousness.