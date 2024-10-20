Devotion vs Expectation: The Psychology Of Fasting For A Partner On Karva Chauth 2024

Fasting for a partner is a practice that transcends cultures, traditions, and belief systems. From religious observances to cultural customs, many individuals engage in fasting rituals, believing they express love, care, and devotion towards their partners. However, the psychology behind fasting for a partner is far more intricate than mere tradition or obligation. It delves into deep-rooted emotions, personal belief systems, and societal expectations that shape the nature of relationships.

Let’s look at some of the significant aspects as shared by Dr Chandni Tugnait, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing.

● Fasting as a symbol of devotion: For many, fasting for a partner is an expression of pure devotion. It represents a sacrifice that signals deep care, commitment, and emotional investment in the relationship. The psychology of fasting, in this context, is linked to altruism—the idea that one person willingly gives up their own comfort to benefit their partner. This selflessness creates a bond, reinforcing the emotional connection between partners.

● Societal influence and cultural norms: While fasting is often a personal choice rooted in devotion, the influence of cultural norms and societal expectations cannot be ignored. In many societies, fasting for a partner has evolved into a customary ritual deeply embedded in religious or cultural traditions. This can subtly shift the meaning of the act from a personal choice to something that is expected, whether spoken or unspoken.

● The burden of expectation: When fasting becomes an obligation rather than a choice, the psychological burden can be significant. This is where the concept of role strain comes into play. Role strain occurs when individuals feel overwhelmed by the expectations placed upon them, whether by their families, communities, or partners. In such cases, fasting becomes a source of stress, as individuals worry about meeting cultural or familial standards.

● The emotional disconnect: One of the major risks of fasting out of expectation rather than devotion is the emotional disconnect it can create within a relationship. While the fasting partner may believe they are reinforcing bonds through sacrifice, the act can feel hollow if it is driven by external pressures. Over time, this can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction or emotional distance between partners.

● The importance of open communication: The key to maintaining a balance between devotion and expectation lies in open communication. Partners should discuss the reasons behind fasting—whether it’s motivated by personal belief, cultural tradition, or emotional connection. This dialogue ensures that both partners understand the true meaning behind the gesture and prevents it from becoming a burden.

● Fasting as a choice, not an obligation: Ultimately, fasting for a partner should remain a voluntary act of love, not a societal or cultural expectation. When individuals approach fasting as a personal choice, the act retains its emotional and psychological significance. Reflecting on the motives behind fasting and ensuring it is rooted in devotion rather than obligation preserves the integrity of the relationship.