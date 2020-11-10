हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhanteras 2020

Dhanteras 2020: Tithi, puja muhurat and vidhi - All you need to know

Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras, which falls on Friday, November 13.

Dhanteras 2020: Tithi, puja muhurat and vidhi - All you need to know
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Diwali is here, folks! The festive vibes have engulfed the country with people thronging markets to buy gifts, sweets and decorative items to celebrate Diwali. However, owing to the pandemic situation, the festive fervour is not the same as every year and it is advisable not to step out of your homes. 

Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras, which falls on Friday, November 13. The word Dhanteras - Dhan+Teras - means wealth and Day 13. This is because the festival falls on the thirteenth Krishna Paksha day in the Hindu month of Kartik. 

On Dhanteras, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi with Kubera for wealth and prosperity. 

Dhanteras puja muhurat:

The muhurat begins at 5.32 pm and ends at 5.59 pm (duration 27 minutes)

Yam deepak, November 13 - Pradosh Kaal: 5.28 pm to 8.07 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: 5:32 pm to 7.27 pm 

Dhanteras puja vidhi:

You may perform Ganesha and Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal. Before the puja, you can make rangolis to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. You can also make small footprints on the floor to symbolise the Goddess' arrival. Earthen diyas can also be lit at the doorstep to please Yama. 

It is considered auspicious to also buy news utensils made of metal/steel and gold jewellery.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Dhanteras and Diwali!

dhanteras 2020DhanterasDiwali 2020dhanteras tithidhanteras puja timing
