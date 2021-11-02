Dhanteras 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates beautiful sand art of Mahalakshmi

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once stunned everyone with his creativity as he has made a sand art on the Puri Beach in Odisha.

Sharing the picture on micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras.

Jai #MahaLaxmi..”

In the picture, a sand art of Mahalakshmi was made on the beach and the spectators were busy appreciating the beauty.

For the unversed, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali as the festival and is one of the most pious days of the festivities.

On Dhanteras, usually, people throng markets to either purchase gold, silver ornaments and coins or buy new utensils.

It is largely believed that on Dhanteras goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes. It holds special significance for the business community due to the customary purchases of precious metals on this day. Also, Lord Kubera (Dhan-Kuber), the God of assets and wealth is also worshipped on this day.