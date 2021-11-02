हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sudarsan Pattnaik

Dhanteras 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates beautiful sand art of Mahalakshmi

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once stunned everyone with his creativity as he has made a sand art on the Puri Beach in Odisha. 

Dhanteras 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates beautiful sand art of Mahalakshmi
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once stunned everyone with his creativity as he has made a sand art on the Puri Beach in Odisha. 

Sharing the picture on micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras. 
Jai #MahaLaxmi..”

 

In the picture, a sand art of Mahalakshmi was made on the beach and the spectators were busy appreciating the beauty.

For the unversed, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali as the festival and is one of the most pious days of the festivities. 

On Dhanteras, usually, people throng markets to either purchase gold, silver ornaments and coins or buy new utensils. 

It is largely believed that on Dhanteras goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes. It holds special significance for the business community due to the customary purchases of precious metals on this day. Also, Lord Kubera (Dhan-Kuber), the God of assets and wealth is also worshipped on this day.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sudarsan PattnaikDhanteras 2021MahalakshmiSand ArtPuri beachOdishasand artistDiwali festivalHindu festival
Next
Story

Diwali 2021: Know why Rangoli is made during this festival

Must Watch

PT1M24S

COP26 Summit: Joe Biden Caught Dozing