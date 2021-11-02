Dhanteras 2021: Why buying gold and utensils is considered auspicious on this day!

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Diwali will be marked this year on November 4. But, the festivity is not just for a day, it begins well in advance with Dhanteras and Naraka Chaturdashi on 2 and 3rd of this month respectively.

It is believed that Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali festivity. Also known by the names of 'Dhanatrayodashi' or 'Dhanvantari Trayodashi', the word 'Dhan' means wealth and 'Trayodashi' means 13th day as per Hindu calendar.

DHANTERAS MEANING AND SIGNIFICANCE:

Lord Dhanvantri - the god of Ayurveda is also worshipped on Dhanteras. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari worked for the betterment of society and helped in removing the suffering.

The Indian ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, announced its decision to observe Dhanteras, as the National Ayurveda Day. And this time it is being celebrated on November 2.

WHY BUY GOLD ON DHANTERAS?

On Dhanteras, usually, people throng markets to either purchase gold, silver ornaments and coins or buy new utensils. But have you ever wondered why? Well, we thought of digging deeper and found that there are various age-old legends and beliefs related to it.

It is largely believed that on Dhanteras goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes. It holds special significance for the business community due to the customary purchases of precious metals on this day. Also, Lord Kubera (Dhan-Kuber), the God of assets and wealth is also worshipped on this day.

In India, it is believed that if you buy gold, silver or new utensils on Dhanteras then it brings good luck to the family. Also, it is a customary practice to buy new clothes for the festivity where people like to dress up in their ethnic best and get ready to worship Maa Lakshmi.

Homes are properly cleaned on this day and ahead of the Diwali festival to welcome the almighty and his blessings.

Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evenings when Diyas of clay are lit to drive away from the shadows of evil spirits. The entire night is filled with singing devotional bhajans in praise of the Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees sit with their families and pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the day where prasad in the form of sweets or puris is offered to the divinity; later distributing it among each other.

Also, Lord Dhanvantri—the god of health and Ayurveda is worshipped in the evening.

DHANTERAS PRADOSH KAAL MUHURAT:

Dhanteras Puja on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 06:16 PM to 08:11 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 55 Mins

Yama Deepam on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Pradosh Kaal - 05:35 PM to 08:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:16 PM to 08:12 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

(As per drikpanchang.com)

LEGENDS AND BELIEFS ASSOCIATED WITH DHANTERAS AND DIWALI:

The legend has it that once a 16-year-old son of King Hima was in trouble as his horoscope predicted death by a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. Therefore, on the very day, his newly-wed wife did not allow him to sleep. She laid out all her ornaments and lots of gold and silver coins in a heap at the entrance of the sleeping chamber and lit lamps all over the place.

She then started narrating him stories and sang songs to keep her husband awake. The next day, when Yama, the God of Death, arrived at the prince’s doorstep in the guise of a serpent, his eyes were blinded by the brilliance of the lamps and the jewellery. Yama could not enter the Prince's chamber, so he climbed on top of the heap of gold coins and sat there the entire night listening to the stories and songs.

However, in the morning, he silently went away. Thus, the young prince was saved from the clutches of death by the cleverness of his new bride, and the day came to be celebrated as Dhanteras.

The following day came to be called Naraka Chaturdashi. Since this is the night before Diwali, it is also called 'Chhoti Diwali'. There is another legend that goes back in time when gods and devils churned the ocean for 'Amrit' (during Amrit Manthan), at that time Dhanvantari (Gods’ physician) emerged out of it carrying a jar of the elixir on an auspicious day.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Dhanteras and Diwali!