Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Dhanteras, every year, is celebrated two days ahead of Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
  • While you may think that the festive season is on the verge of its end, it needs to be noted that some prominent festivals are yet to be celebrated.
  • Indians, after celebrating Navratri and Dussehra, are now waiting for Dhanteras and Diwali.

Dhanteras 2022: While you may think that the festive season is on the verge of its end, it needs to be noted that some prominent festivals are yet to be celebrated. Indians, after celebrating Navratri and Dussehra, are now waiting for Dhanteras and Diwali. For those unversed, Dhanteras is the first day of five days long festivities. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera is worshipped. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on the day of Dhantrayodashi.

Dhanteras 2022: Date

Dhanteras, every year, is celebrated two days ahead of Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Thus, according to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras will fall on October 22 (Saturday). 

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Muhurat

Pradosh Kaal - 5:45 pm to 8:17 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 7:01 pm to 8:56 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 6:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Vidhi

The puja, on this day, is performed only after the sunset. As per the rituals, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Dhanteras. Moreover, Dhanteras Katha is recited, and people light up diyas in their houses. On this day or a day prior Dhanteras, many people also clean their homes to welcome Maa Lakshmi.

 

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)

