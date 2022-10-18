Dhanteras 2022: DO NOT make this mistake while buying BROOM this Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2022: The festive season is upon us, the festival of lights Diwali will be falling on 24th October with great cheer and joy. The first day of the 5-day long festive calender of Diwali is Dhanteras which will be celebrated on 23rd October this year. On Dhanteras Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, both are worshipped. It is said to be auspicious to buy utensils and gold-silver jewellery.

According to holy Hindu texts, it is on this day God Vishnu emerged from the 'churning of the seas' in the form of God Dhanvantri with the elixir 'Amrit'. Buying brooms on Dhanteras is considered auspicious as it brings home the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi with it.

Dhanteras 2022: Significance of brooms

According to Hindu mythology, anything purchased on the day of Dhanteras will increase in value thirteen times in the future. On the day of Dhanteras, buying a broom is regarded as exceedingly auspicious. The broom is regarded as the embodiment of Goddess Lakshmi in the Matsya Purana as well.

Purchasing a broom on Dhanteras is also thought to prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving the house. Additionally, some people think that bringing a broom home on this day helps one get rid of old debt and spreads happiness throughout the house.

Remember these interesting things about buying broom on Dhanteras. Let's find out what to keep in mind while shopping-

1. Only buy Seekh/coconut broom

There are many varieties of brooms available in the market these days, but find the coconut broom commonly known as 'Seekh/Phool jhadu'. On this occasion bring home this type of broom as it is considered to bring home good fortune and rids the house of any or all obstacles.

2. Buy a thick broom

When you are out shopping for a house broom make sure to keep in mind only to buy a thick broom. Customs dictate that the thicker the broom, the more positive effect it will have on your house.

3. Don't buy a broken broom

If you choose to buy a seekh/bamboo broom make sure to notice if the broom is not broken. The thin sticks f the bamboo should not be broken from the edges. Such a broom is considered inauspicious (khandit) and also malice or energy draining.

4. No plastic brooms

Do not buy those new-age plastic or rubber brooms available in the market these days. Plastic brooms are not suitable for this auspicious occasion.

Other things you can buy on Dhanteras

- Metal (gold, silver, copper, brass utensils)

- Sri Yantra

- Coriander Seeds

- Diyas

- Gomti Chakra

This Dhanteras bring home good fortune and blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri and don't forget these pointers while buying brooms.