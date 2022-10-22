Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat & Timings to buy Gold Silver this Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras marks the first day of the Diwali festivities and is the festival of wealth and prosperity. This is one of the biggest Hindu festivals where Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri are worshipped. Dhanvantri also known as Dhantrayodashi will begin today i.e. from 6:02 pm on 22nd October and will end at 6:03 pm on 23rd October.

Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat (Puja)

Pradosh Kaal - 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM

Trayodashi Tithi begins - 06:02 PM on Oct 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi ends - 06:03 PM on Oct 23, 2022

(source: drikpanchang.com)

Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat (Buy gold and silver)

You can shop for gold and silver on the first tithi in the night and on the second date i.e. 23rd October, you can shop all day and purchase gold, silver and other auspicious items.

Dhanteras 2022: Puja vidhi

- To begin the worship, first of all, clean the northeast corner of the house, that is, the corner of the northeast direction, and lay a wooden chowki (stool) there.

- Now spread a red cloth on that post and install the idol or picture of Lord Dhanvantari on it.

- Also install a picture or idol of Lord Ganesha.

- Place a Kalash filled with water in the north direction of the chowki and place a bowl full of rice on top of that Kalash.

- Now tie Kalawa on the face of that Kalash and make a swastika sign with Roli.

- In this way, after the installation of the idol and the Kalash, the Lord should be invoked.

-Ganesh Ji and then Lord Dhanvantari should be duly worshipped.

- Apply roli-rice tika to Ganesh Ji and Dhanvantari Ji.

- Offer them flowers, fruits and sweets.

- After that offer bhog to the god. Kheer made of milk, rice is considered best for bhog.

- Then after offering Bhog, light incense, lamp and camphor and do the aarti of Lord Dhanvantri.

Thank Shri Ganesh and Dhanvantari Ji with folded hands and pray to them for your good life and the good health of the whole family.

Happy Dhanteras!