Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813052https://zeenews.india.com/culture/dhanteras-2024-city-wise-auspicious-time-for-buying-gold-and-silver-on-dhantrayodashi-2813052.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
DHANTERAS 2024

Dhanteras 2024: City Wise Auspicious Time For Buying Gold and Silver On Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras, celebrated just before Diwali, is considered the ideal time for buying gold and silver, believed to invite wealth and prosperity. Here’s a guide on the best times to make your purchases this year. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanteras 2024: City Wise Auspicious Time For Buying Gold and Silver On Dhantrayodashi Pic Credit: Freepik

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, is deeply rooted in tradition as the day to invest in precious metals. Observed as a time to bring fortune into one’s life, the custom of purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras has been passed down for generations. For those who adhere to these beliefs, the “Shubh Muhurat,” or auspicious time, is especially important for making purchases. 

Dhanteras Date and Puja Timings for 2024 

In 2024, Dhanteras falls on October 29, marking the start of Diwali festivities. On this day, people pay homage to Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, by investing in gold, silver, and other valuable items to attract prosperity. 

To make the most of the occasion, observing the specific Puja Muhurat for worship and purchases is recommended. Here’s a breakdown of the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat timings for 2024, as per Drik Panchang: 

Dhanteras 2024 Shubh Muhurat
Dhanteras 2024 Date  Tuesday: October 29 
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM  
Yama Deepam: October 29
Pradosh Kaal: 6:12 PM to 8:53 PM  
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM  
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 1:01 AM on October 29  
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 3:45 AM on October 30  

 

City-Wise Auspicious Timings for Buying Gold and Silver on Dhanteras 2024 

Drik Panchang offers Dhantrayodashi Muhurat timings for key cities across India, guiding buyers on the most propitious times to invest in gold and silver this Dhanteras. Purchasing within these windows is believed to magnify the blessings of prosperity for the upcoming year. 

Shubh Muhurat for buying gold & silver on Dhanteras 2024
City Timings
New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm 
Gurugram  6:32 pm to 8:14 pm 
Noida   6:31 pm to 8:12 pm 
Mumbai   7:04 pm to 8:37 pm 
Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm 
Chennai  6:44 pm to 8:11 pm 
Jaipur  6:40 pm to 8:20 pm 
Hyderabad  6:45 pm to 8:15 pm 
Chandigarh  6:29 pm to 8:13 pm 
Kolkata  5:57 pm to 7:33 pm 
Bengaluru  6:55 pm to 8:22 pm 
Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm 

 

The Importance of Buying Gold on Dhanteras 

Gold symbolizes wealth and is seen as a powerful charm for prosperity, which is why so many people prioritize purchasing it on Dhanteras. While traditional purchases involve gold jewellery, coins, or bars, buyers should be mindful of added costs like making charges and GST. 

Planning Your Dhanteras Purchases Wisely 

Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is not only symbolic but also a valuable financial decision. Whether you opt for traditional jewellery or explore modern options like gold bonds and funds, planning according to your financial goals can make your purchase more meaningful. 

With the right planning, your Dhanteras purchases can bring both joy and financial security, adding an auspicious start to the coming year. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK