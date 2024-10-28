Dhanteras 2024: City Wise Auspicious Time For Buying Gold and Silver On Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, is deeply rooted in tradition as the day to invest in precious metals. Observed as a time to bring fortune into one’s life, the custom of purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras has been passed down for generations. For those who adhere to these beliefs, the “Shubh Muhurat,” or auspicious time, is especially important for making purchases.

Dhanteras Date and Puja Timings for 2024

In 2024, Dhanteras falls on October 29, marking the start of Diwali festivities. On this day, people pay homage to Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, by investing in gold, silver, and other valuable items to attract prosperity.

To make the most of the occasion, observing the specific Puja Muhurat for worship and purchases is recommended. Here’s a breakdown of the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat timings for 2024, as per Drik Panchang:

Dhanteras 2024 Shubh Muhurat Dhanteras 2024 Date Tuesday: October 29 Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM Yama Deepam: October 29 Pradosh Kaal: 6:12 PM to 8:53 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 1:01 AM on October 29 Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 3:45 AM on October 30

City-Wise Auspicious Timings for Buying Gold and Silver on Dhanteras 2024

Drik Panchang offers Dhantrayodashi Muhurat timings for key cities across India, guiding buyers on the most propitious times to invest in gold and silver this Dhanteras. Purchasing within these windows is believed to magnify the blessings of prosperity for the upcoming year.

Shubh Muhurat for buying gold & silver on Dhanteras 2024 City Timings New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm Hyderabad 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm Chandigarh 6:29 pm to 8:13 pm Kolkata 5:57 pm to 7:33 pm Bengaluru 6:55 pm to 8:22 pm Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm

The Importance of Buying Gold on Dhanteras

Gold symbolizes wealth and is seen as a powerful charm for prosperity, which is why so many people prioritize purchasing it on Dhanteras. While traditional purchases involve gold jewellery, coins, or bars, buyers should be mindful of added costs like making charges and GST.

Planning Your Dhanteras Purchases Wisely

Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is not only symbolic but also a valuable financial decision. Whether you opt for traditional jewellery or explore modern options like gold bonds and funds, planning according to your financial goals can make your purchase more meaningful.

With the right planning, your Dhanteras purchases can bring both joy and financial security, adding an auspicious start to the coming year.