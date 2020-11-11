Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2020: Important dates to remember and puja muhurat

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again when the entire country is soaked in festive fervour. Several festivals will be celebrated in India in a few days' time and the preparations have already begun. The festive time kicked off with Navratri and Durga Pujo celebrations and now, it's time to celebrate Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Excited much?

Dhanteras

Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13. The word Dhanteras - Dhan+Teras - means wealth and Day 13. This is because the festival falls on the thirteenth Krishna Paksha day in the Hindu month of Kartik. On Dhanteras, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi with Kubera for wealth and prosperity.

The puja muhurat begins at 5.32 pm and ends at 5.59 pm (duration 27 minutes)

Yam deepak, November 13 - Pradosh Kaal: 5.28 pm to 8.07 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: 5:32 pm to 7.27 pm

Diwali

The auspicious festival of Diwali or Deepawali falls on November 14. On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped at every home and devotees seek their blessings for wealth and prosperity. It is one of the major festivals of India. People light up their homes and offices with lamps, earthen pots, decorative lights and flowers on this day.

Lakshmi Puja muhurat - On November 14 - 05:28 pm to 07:24 pm (duration 1 hour 56 minutes)

Pradosh Kaal - 05:27 pm to 08:07 pm

Amavasya tithi - From November 14 at 02:17 pm and ends on November 15 at 10:36 am

Bhai Dooj

Two days after Diwali, the festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated. The day is dedicated to celebrate the bond between a brother and sister. Also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phota, Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year, people will celebrate the festival on November 16.

Puja muhurat - 1:10 pm to 3:18 pm (duration 2 hours 8 minutes)

Dwitiya Tithi begins - November 16 at 7.06 am

Dwitiya Tithi ends - November 17 at 3.56 am

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Here's wishing our readers a very happy festive season!