Did you know 'bhang' is served as prasad in Varanasi on Maha Shivratri?

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated this year on February 21. The day is celebrated to mark the marriage of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva', Maha Shivratri is celebrated differently across the country.

The festival is also celebrated with must gusto and fervour by the Indian diaspora abroad.

In Varanasi, however, it holds a greater significance. The city of Kashi is immersed in the Maha Shivratri festive feels, days in advance. During the festival of Shivratri, several temples in Benaras offer 'bhang' as Baba Vishwanath's prasad to devotees.

'Bhang' is available in abundance in the city and is also offered to Lord Shiva. But during Maha Shivratri, shops keep a full stock and also instal machines to grind the 'Bhang' for all those who want to purchase it.

Measures are taken to keep it clean and Thandai - a famous drink (milk mixed with bhang) is also readily available across the city.

On Maha Shivratri, in Benaras, 'bhang' is available not just as thandai but also as sweets (burfi), ice-cream Kulfi, biscuits etc.

As per ancient Indian scriptures, 'bhang' is also known as Vijaya. It is believed that one can offer bhang, dhatura, tambul prasad to Lord Shiva. Therefore, in Benaras, devotees consume 'bhang' as a form of prasad from Bhole Naath.

Here's wishing out readers a very Happy Maha Shivratri!