Diwali 2019: Here's how you can spice up your party

It's that time of the year again when friends and family gather to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the nation-Diwali!

The country is giving out festive vibes and people are busy planning their day with relatives/friends.

If you are planning to celebrate a cracker-free, here are some ways to spice up your Diwali party by executing these exciting ideas!

Theme: Well, dress to impress yourself first this Diwali. Wearing ethnic on Diwali is quite old-school now. This time, you can consider a quirkier theme to make things more bright. For example Bollywood or superhero costumes can add a lot of fun to one's character.

Let's compete: Food and beverages aren’t the only way to spice up the bash. Well, gear up for the awesomeness first by competing with each other. No, we aren’t talking about any field sports here. You can simply expand the spirit of Diwali with competitions like Rangoli making, decoration etc.

Potluck: Instead of burdening the host with all the arrangements, you can opt for a potluck meal. In potluck, all the guests bring one food item. And, when all the people get down for the meal, they have a wide variety of cuisines. Amazing, isn’t it?

Music: Songs play a very important role in making things more lively. You can easily find Diwali playlists on the Internet and even on music apps. Even in Bollywood films, there are a lot of tracks which are dedicated to the festival of lights.

Return gifts: Sharing goodies on the holy occasion is liked by all. So, it is recommended to send all the guests home with a big smile and a memory which they can cherish thereafter.