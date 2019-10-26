close

Diwali

Diwali 2019: WhatsApp/SMS messages for your family and friends

The most-awaited festival, Diwali, is just around the corner. The festive vibes can be felt all across the nation and people are busy celebrating the special day with their family and friends. 

  New Delhi: The most-awaited festival, Diwali, is just around the corner. The festive vibes can be felt all across the nation and people are busy celebrating the special day with their family and friends. 

Here's a collection of messages you can send to your family and friends on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

May the festival of lights light up your home with happiness, laughter, prosperity and health. A very Happy Diwali to you and your family!

This festive season, let's catch up and celebrate together! With lights, diyas, songs and most importantly- Love. A
A very Happy Diwali to you and your family!

This Diwali, leave three things behind:
Ego, Jealousy, Hate.
And welcome:
happiness, wealth, love!

This Diwali, 
Indulge, submerge, and let the festivities fill your heart with joy.
Wishing a very happydiwali to you and your family.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundance and may all your troubles come to an end.
Wishing a very happydiwali!

It's that time of the year again!
Sweets and gifts, 
Laughter and joy,
Family get-togethers and happiness,
Celebrations and after-party mess!
Wishing a very Happy Diwali to you and your family.

The 'Mithaas' of 'Mithai'
The home coming of 'Bhai'
The happiness and the bliss
Aren't festivals something we always miss?
Happy Diwali!

Tags:
DiwaliDiwali 2019Diwali wishes
