Diwali 2020: Lakshmi Puja vidhi, timings, muhurat in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Diwali or Deepawali is here and the excitement is palpable. This year, it will be celebrated on November 14, Saturday. The Indian festival of light usually lasts five days and celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika.

The first day of Diwali is celebrated as Dhantrayodashi - the day when people buy gold and other precious metals. Second day of Diwali is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi and third day is Lakshmi Puja. On the fourth day, Govardhan Puja is performed and fifth day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj.

The third day of Diwali, on which Lakshmi Puja is performed, is the most important day of the five-day festivities. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped and an elaborate puja is conducted in every household. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, bestows her devotees with wealth and prosperity on this day if prayed to with utmost faith and sincerity.

Check puja mantra, aarti and puja vidhi below.

Lakshmi Puja vidhi:

Lakshmi Puja will be performed in the evening this year during the Pradosh Kaal. During this time, you are advised to keep doors and windows of your houses open to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Lit earthern lamps to honour the Goddess on this day. Apart from Goddess Lakshmi, worshipping Lord Ganesh, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kubera are also considered auspicious on this day.

In some states, people also worship Lord Krishna and goddess Kali on this day. After the Lakshmi Puja, people are allowed to go outside and burst crackers and exchange greetings with relatives and neighbours.

Lakshmi Puja Mantra:

Lakshmi Beej Mantra Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah.

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namah.

Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om.

Shubh Muhurat:

The shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 5.28 pm on November 14 to 8:07 pm on the same the day. The Vrishabha Kaal will begin from 5:28 pm to and continue till 7:24 pm. The Amavasya will begin at 2:17 pm on November 14, 2020, and continue till 10:36 am on November 15.

Here are the timings for each city:

05:58 pm to 07:59 pm – Pune

05:28 pm to 07:24 pm – New Delhi

05:41 pm to 07:43 pm – Chennai

05:37 pm to 07:33 pm – Jaipur

05:42 pm to 07:42 pm – Hyderabad

05:29 pm to 07:25 pm – Gurgaon

05:26 pm to 07:21 pm – Chandigarh

04:54 pm to 06:52 pm – Kolkata

06:01 pm to 08:01 pm – Mumbai

05:52 pm to 07:54 pm – Bengaluru

05:57 pm to 07:55 pm – Ahmedabad

05:28 pm to 07:23 pm – Noida

Here are the timings for Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal:

Pradosh Kaal – 05:57 pm to 08:30 pm

Vrishabha Kaal – 05:58 pm to 07:59 pm