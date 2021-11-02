Diwali 2021: Know why Rangoli is made during this festival

New Delhi: Festival of lights - Diwali falls on November 4 this year. Each year Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and various rituals are observed during this time. One of the most common among these is making of Rangolis - using coloured powder, at the entrance of our homes and offices.

Many places also organize rangoli-making competitions during this time in which people showcase their talent. However, there is a deeper significance on why Rangolis are made.

Here's why people make Rangolis during the festival of Diwali:

During Diwali, people welcome Goddess Lakshmi to their homes. They offer prayers, asking for her blessings in the form of wealth. Rangolis are designed as a gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Generally, a Rangoli is also bordered by a lotus design, to represent Goddess Lakshmi.

Rangolis are also a welcoming gesture for guests during the festival.

It is also believed that making rangolis at the entrance brings positive energy and prevents evil from entering the home.

Also, according to age-old belief, Rangoli designs always look complicated because the negativity that is in the air gets entangled in the complexity of the rangoli design and fails to enter the house. Rangolis absorb evil and prevent negativity from harming us. They also remind us to keep thinking positively.

Diwali is a day of reflection, to overcome the darkness in one's life and lead a better life in the future.