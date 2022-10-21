Diwali 2022: Avoid chemical rich colours; Go for these eco-friendly rangoli ideas

Diwali 2022: Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals for Hindus. This auspicious occasion calls for cleaning, decorations, new clothes, sweets, and rituals. The five days festivities begin with Dhanteras and ends on the days of Bhai dooj. People decorate their homes with beautiful decorative items and light up their homes with diyas and fairy lights. Rangolis are also made to beautify the corners of the house and to create a pure atmosphere.

However, it needs to be noted that the chemical-rich colors of Rangoli contribute to pollution. The colors available in the market have chemicals present in them which have a negative impact on environment. Here are some very easy ways to make beautiful Rangoli without colors.

Flower Rangoli

While it has become a trend of making rangoli with colours, many people still prefer Rangoli of flowers. This Diwali, go for flower rangoli and use colorful flowers along with white flowers for a simple pattern. For a better look, you can also use rice and add it to the flower rangoli.

Flour and Turmeric Rangoli

Earlier, people used to make rangoli using flour and turmeric as they were considered auspicious. This Diwali, avoid using colours and make your Rangoli with turmeric and flour. Decorate the Rangoli with diyas to give a traditional look.

Colored rice rangoli

Use colored rice rather than white rice to make Rangoli. To color the rice, you can use watercolor of your choice. Turmeric and Roli can help you make a natural and beautiful rangoli.