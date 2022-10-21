Diwali 2022 luxury gifting ideas: If you love high-end presents and don't mind spending much, THIS last-minute Diwali Gifting Guide can help!

The festival of lights - Diwali will be celebrated this year on October 24, with Dhanteras on 22 and Chhoti Diwali on 23rd respectively. Diwali brings a week full of festivity followed by Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - so the tradition of visiting near and dear ones with presents continues for days. If you are someone who loves luxe brands and don't mind going the extra mile to make your gift stand out, then this last-minute Diwali Gifting Guide can help. Take a look here:

Jimmy Choo

Featuring a perfect amalgam of sparkle and glamour, the Diwali edit by Jimmy Choo is perfect for any wardrobe. With the redesigned editions, you are sure to feel festive this season! To accentuate the joyous spirit of the festivities, the classic styles - BING 100 shoes and BON BON bag, are rendered in champagne sandy glitter fabric.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors launches its exclusive India Capsule Collection, designed exclusively for sale in India, to celebrate Diwali. To create a custom illustration that will adorn three of the brand’s most beloved silhouettes: the carryall Sullivan tote bag, the Jet Set Charm pouchette and the staple Heather shoulder bag.

Coach handbags

Fresh out of its ‘Rexy X Diwali Campaign Preview’, global fashion house COACH has some of the best new offerings for the festive season. From Pillow Tabby, Tom Wessellmann, Denim Collection, Willow and more: choose from a variety of Backpacks, Hybrid crossbody bags, Totes, Wallets & Cardholders, and Shoes.

Faces Canada - Cosmetics

Festivals are all about serving the best looks with eye-catching makeup, complementing the festive mood. This Diwali season, it’s time to add some more Glitz and Glamour to your makeup looks. Get 8 Faces bestsellers including everything you need, in this little box of love and light. A perfect pick for gifting makeup lovers.

SimSum Fine Jewelry

With the festival of lights right around the corner, accentuate the sparkle in your eyes with the dazzling diamonds and jewels from SimSum Fine Jewelry’s Latest collection.

Emporio Armani

Who doesn’t like a little bling for the festive season? Here's your ultimate gifting guide to celebrate Diwali with Emporio Armani’s gifting guide.

FILA

For all the athleisure fanatics out there, gift your loved ones a pair of vibrant kicks and trendy apparel to go along with them. Diwali marks the perfect festival to pamper the adrenaline junkies who would love to explore the uber-cool collection by FILA.



