Diwali 2024: How Many Diyas Are Used In Diwali? Know Significance Of Each Diyas

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with immense joy and reverence across India and by people of Indian heritage worldwide. A key tradition of Diwali is lighting diyas, or oil lamps, which symbolize the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Each diya holds a deep significance, enhancing the spiritual energy of the festival. But how many diyas should be lit, and what does each diya represent? Let’s explore.

Why Diyas Are Lit on Diwali?

The tradition of lighting diyas during Diwali dates back thousands of years and holds both symbolic and practical significance. During the festival, diyas:

Invoke Blessings from the Divine: In Hindu culture, light represents purity, wisdom, and prosperity. Lighting diyas is a way of invoking blessings from deities like Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Dispels Negativity: Diyas are thought to drive away negativity, darkness, and evil spirits, creating a pure and sacred atmosphere that is conducive to happiness and harmony.

Marks Lord Rama’s Return to Ayodhya: According to the Ramayana, Diwali commemorates the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The people of Ayodhya celebrated by lighting diyas across the city to welcome them, and this tradition has continued since.

How Many Diyas to Light on Diwali?

There isn’t a strict rule regarding the exact number of diyas to light on Diwali; however, there are customary numbers that people follow based on regional and family traditions. Here are some common guidelines and their meanings:

Five Diyas for the Five Elements: A popular practice is to light five diyas, each representing one of the five elements in nature—earth, water, fire, air, and space. Lighting these diyas symbolizes harmony and balance within the environment and oneself.

Eleven Diyas for Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings: In some traditions, people light eleven diyas on Diwali to honor and welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes, as she is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Fourteen Diyas on Naraka Chaturdashi: On the day before Diwali, known as Naraka Chaturdashi, many people light fourteen diyas to remember their ancestors and seek their blessings. These diyas are also placed at the entrance to ward off evil spirits.

Twenty-One Diyas for Spiritual Growth: In spiritual practice, some families light twenty-one diyas, representing the various deities and saints and expressing gratitude. Each diya is believed to guide the soul toward enlightenment.

Significance of Each Diya

Each diya lit on Diwali holds its own spiritual meaning, depending on where and how it’s placed.

Main Entrance Diya: A diya placed at the entrance of the home is believed to invite positivity and prosperity, creating a warm welcome for guests and blessings from the divine.

Kitchen Diya: This diya is said to bless the food and water consumed in the house, ensuring the health and well-being of the family.

Puja Room Diya: Placed in the worship area, this diya represents the devotion and prayers offered to the gods and goddesses. It symbolizes inner light and purity.

Windows and Corners Diyas: Lighting diyas in every corner of the house helps to remove any residual negativity and provides protection against negative energies.

Courtyard Diyas: Diyas in the open areas of the home or yard invite celestial blessings and make the whole atmosphere serene, enhancing family bonding and togetherness.

Choosing the Right Diyas

While traditional diyas made of clay and filled with oil or ghee are preferred, many people today also use decorative and eco-friendly diyas. The choice of diya is personal, but traditionally, clay diyas filled with mustard oil or clarified butter are believed to have the purest energy.

This Diwali, as you light each diya, remember the deep significance it holds. Whether you choose to light five, eleven, or twenty-one diyas, each lamp symbolizes a prayer for peace, prosperity, and happiness. Lighting diyas connects us to our ancestors, the divine, and our own inner light, marking Diwali as not just a festival but a profound spiritual journey.

