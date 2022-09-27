Durga Puja 2022: From CR Park to GK, Check complete GUIDE to Puja Pandals HERE

What gives the impression that Durga Puja is taking place in the city is the perfume of dhanuchi in the air, people dancing around in brightly coloured clothing, and the joyful commotion in the air. With a slight chill in the wind mixed with the fragrance of burning dhanuchi, people dancing in colourful outfits and there seems to be a very jolly atmosphere which makes you feel that it is finally time to welcome Maa Durga and celebrate Durgotsava while hopping from one Durga Puja pandal to another.

If you are wondering where to go for the best experiences of Navratri and Durga Puja in Delhi-NCR, add these spots to your pandal hopping list right away!

CR Park, Delhi

In the suburbs of Delhi is Chittaranjan Park, one of the most happening places to go to for Pujo. CR park is a place populated by the Bengali community in a fully metropolitan Delhi. With great themes, live music, delicious food stalls and a very colourful and iconic dhunuchi naach- Chittaranjan park is the most happening place to be to really celebrate Durga Pujo.

How to reach: Avoid the festive traffic and take the metro from your locality to Nehru Enclave metro station beyond which it is a 12-minute walk to the CR park pandals.

Kashmiri Gate, Delhi

One of the oldest and most exquisite Durga Puja pandals in Delhi is that of Kashmiri Gate. It started around 1910 as a community puja which makes it about 112 years old. Even after being a century old, there is no compromise with traditions, celebrations and delicious bhog at all!

How to reach: Get down at Kashmiri Gate metro station and walk through the festivities to reach these pandals.

Sector 26, Noida

In Noida, Durga Puja will be celebrated for the 40th time in 2022. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the festival has had low-key arrangements for the past two years. However, this year it is going to be spectacular. There are many Durga Puja pandals across the city but the one in Sector-26 is a treat to the eyes. It is said that this year's theme is the Belur Math temple, the famous temple on the banks of Hooghly river, West Bengal. With amazing lip-smacking food stalls and so much to explore this Puja pandal makes for an unmissable destination.

How to reach: Simply get down at sector 18 metro station and take an e-rickshaw to sector 26 for only 20 rupees.

Sector 15, Gurugram

It is one of the largest and most established Durga Puja pandals ever set up in the city, taking place in Sector 15, Gurugram. At this pandal, you can experience all the regional specialities from the states of Odisha and West Bengal, including sacred bhog and maachh bhaat (rice and fish curry) which makes it a definite addition to your pandal hopping list.

How to reach: Reach Huda City Center and take an e-rickshaw to sector 15 Gurugram.

Charwood village, Faridabad

Eos Charwood village Durga Puja, the country club is one of the hidden gems of pandals to go around in Delhi-NCR. Here on this side of the city, people enjoy the away from the hassles of the city traffic and skyscrapers. This pandal will have a different vibe to it because of the distance it has from the usual Delhi-Noida-Gurugram traffic. With beautifully dolled-up Durga Maa idols, you will leave this place mesmerized.

How to reach: It is advised to take your vehicle for convenience or else travel by metro and get down at Tughlakabad metro station after which you can take an auto for a 25-minute distance.

SPECIAL MENTION

Greater Kailash, Delhi- Here the most elite crowd comes together to celebrate the festival with prasad made of only organic ingredients.

Minto Road, Delhi- Although not particularly innovative, the straightforward and conventional decorative pandals continue to win over people's hearts year after year. Numerous cultural events also draw large crowds of people to Minto Road for the Durga Puja celebration.

This is the first proper Durga Puja celebration after COVID and so it is going to be a grand spectacle. Get ready to have an Instagram outfit post every day, so make space for the festive content on your smartphones as it is going to be a colourful, delicious and memorable Durga Puja and Navratri this year.

